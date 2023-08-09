Just over a month ago the Orlando Magic announced they had declined Michael Carter-Williams’ $3.05 million team option for the 2023-24 season, making the former Syracuse star a free agent.
But the 31-year-old Hamilton native hasn’t given up on a return to the NBA just yet.
On Wednesday afternoon, Carter-Williams confirmed a report on Twitter that noted he would be “working out with the Golden State Warriors this week and competing for a roster spot.”
Now as healthy as he’s been in years, Carter-Williams would likely be battling for a backup role behind Stephen Curry and newly acquired veteran Chris Paul, with guys like Moses Moody and Gary Payton II also fighting for minutes in the backcourt.
Since capturing the NBA Rookie of the Year award with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014, the 6-foot-5 Carter-Williams has dealt with an abundance of injuries that’s led to stops with six different teams in his 10-year career. He played just 28 games in 2018-19, 45 in ‘19-20 and 31 (with 25 starts) in ‘20-21 before sitting out the entire ‘21-22 campaign with a foot injury.
Carter-Williams signed a two-year deal with Orlando this past February, appearing in four regular season games for the Magic before his contract was terminated in late June.
For his career, Carter-Williams holds averages of 10.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals. His best season came as a rookie when he went for 16.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game with the Sixers.
In recent years, Carter-Williams has shined as both a leader and defensive specialist, and still has plenty left to offer for a championship contending team like the Warriors.
