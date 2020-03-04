CASHING IN: Fast start helps St. John's Prep hockey take down CM, stay alive in Super 8

STONEHAM — One down — and what they hope is three more to go.
Faced with a win-or-go-home scenario, the St. John’s Prep hockey team took take of business Wednesday night at Stoneham Arena by toppling their rivals from Catholic Memorial, 5-2, in a Super 8 elimination contest before about 1,500 fans.
Sophomore Nick Townshend had two goals and two assists for the Eagles (13-5-5) while his linemate, senior captain Ryan Hart, scored once and added an assist. Senior netminder Noah Dorsey-Sorofman turned aside 25 shots as St. John’s Prep lived to play another day.
“It was a big wakeup call,” said Hart, on the possibly that this could’ve been his last high school game. “It was kind of shocking to think one more loss and we’re done. It woke me up in a big way.”
The top four teams — No. 1 Arlington, two-time defending champ BC High at No. 2, No. 3 seed Pope Francis and St. John’s at No. 4 all remain in the Super 8 tournament. The Eagles will take on BC High Saturday (7:30 p.m.) at Loring Arena in Framingham in another elimination game; the team that survives will skate against the loser of the 5 p.m. Pope Francis/Arlington winner’s bracket final next Wednesday.
St. John’s would have to win three more games — Saturday night, then next Wednesday in the loser’s bracket final and again on Championship Sunday at TD Garden March 15 — to take home their second Super 8 crown in six seasons.
Townshend, who had missed almost three-quarters of the regular season with an injury, said the Eagles were able to bounce back from Sunday’s 3-1 loss to Arlington by looking within.
“It was our chemistry and realizing everything we need is right here in our locker room,” said the Wakefield resident. “We realize we’re going to face adversity, but the team that deals with it best is going to move the furthest in the tournament. Hopefully, we can keep learning from it and keep powering through.”
This marked St. John’s Prep’s first playoff victory against the Knights in four tries. It was also their first postseason encounter with their Catholic Conference rivals in 22 years.
Despite being outshot, 27-25, the Eagles never trailed. They scored twice in the first period — doubling the total number of goals they had scored in two regular season meetings with CM — and added two more in the second, both off the stick of Townshend, and were in control from there on out.
Getting off to a fast start, even though head coach Kristian Hanson didn’t feel his team played its best hockey overall in the first period, was imperative to moving on in the tournament.
“Maybe even more important against a team like CM, where you know they’re very stingy in the back end, giving up only 1-2 goals a game,” said Hanson. “We knew it was a race to two (goals). So I was pleasantly surprised in that first period to get that second goal.”
Hart got the Eagles on the scoreboard a little over five minutes into the contest, curling out of the left circle towards the slot and beating Knights’ goaltender Dom Walecka up high.
Senior winger Ryan Webb doubled his team’s lead with three minutes until intermission on a pretty shorthanded strike. St. John’s Prep had just finished killing off a 5-on-3 when the puck rimmed around the boards in the Eagles’ end all the way down to the CM side of the ice. Forechecking furiously, Webb got to the loose puck before a Catholic Memorial defenseman could and fired a shot on Walecka that was stopped, but he was able to gather to rebound and bury it for his seventh goal of the season. Defenseman Andrew Cole assisted on the play.
“That was a great play by Webb,” said Hanson. “Team speed can really be a plus for us, and Webb’s tough to stop in the open ice.”
Catholic Memorial cut their deficit in half at 1:30 of the second period on a Glen Considine goal, but only managed to put two shots on Dorsey-Sorofman the rest of the period. Townshend tallied twice at the other end, making it 4-1 Prep after two.
Defenseman Theo Vetere chipped a long head-man pass from his own end to Townshend in the neutral zone and the sophomore speedster did the rest, scoring on a semi-breakaway. He then batted home a Hart rebound out front with two minutes and change before the period ended.
“We got pucks in deep tonight, put shots on net, and had faith in our systems,” said Townshend.
Jonny Nichols responded for Catholic Memorial with under three minutes to play, but Hart put the icing on the cake for St. John’s by responding with his second goal of the evening 14 seconds later.
“As a captain I wanted to set a presence on the team that I was going to work harder than anyone and be the leader,” said Hart, who also excelled helping his team kill off six penalties.
Expect another battle Saturday night when the Eagles face BC High for the third time this season. St. John’s earned a tie (1-1) on home ice and lost on the road (4-2) with an empty net goal.
“I’d expect more of the same,” said Hanson. “It’s a great venue and we’re expecting a big crowd and a fun night for the kids.”
St. John’s Prep 5, Catholic Memorial 2
Super 8 third round (elimination game)
at Stoneham Arena
Catholic Memorial 0 1 1 — 2
St. John’s Prep 2 2 1 — 5
First period: SJP, Ryan Hart (Matt Taylor, Nick Townshend), 5:16; SJP, Ryan Webb (Andrew Cole), shg, 12:09.
Second period: CM, Glen Considine (Gavin Havens, Seamus Burke), 1:30; SJP, Townshend (Theo Vetere), 7:38; SJP, Townshend (Jack Gilligan, Hart), 12:40.
Third period: CM, Jonny Nichols (un), 12:03; SJP, Hart (Taylor, Townshend), 12:17.
Saves: CM, Dom Walecka 20; SJP, Noah Dorsey-Sorofman 25.
Recods: SJP, 13-5-5; CM, 9-8-6.
