Eighteen different athletes from three separate St. John's Prep spring sports teams have been named to their respective Catholic Conference all-star squads.
A half-dozen standouts from the top ranked St. John's Prep lacrosse team were chosen. The league champion Eagles had attackmen Tommy Sarni and Jimmy Ayers, midfielders Charlie Wilmot and Jake Vana, faceoff specialist Chris Esposito, and defenseman Connor Kelly all selected.
The St. John's Prep tennis team had seven players chosen, including Catholic Conference MVP Hunter Wolters at first singles. Paul Neal and Charles Kirby were also chosen as singles players named all-stars, as were the Eagles' doubles teams of Jack and Luke Prokopis, and Luke Liptak and Luke Free.
In baseball, five Eagles were picked as Catholic Conference all-stars: Connor Remley, Nick Solitro, Kyle Webster, Peyton Palladino and Aidan Driscoll.