BRIGHTON — St. John’s Prep was hoping to taste victory at Warrior Arena for the first time Wednesday night, which would’ve also resulted in its first Catholic Conference title in nine seasons.
Instead, it fell behind by four goals for the first time all season ... and you can probably guess what the end result was.
A comeback bid early in the third period by the Eagles was ultimately thwarted as host Catholic Memorial prevailed, 6-3, in a clash of the state’s top two ranked teams before a raucous crowd.
St. John’s trailed 4-3 with about 11 minutes to play when a costly error set them back on their heels for good. An attempted cross-ice pass in the neutral zone was picked off by Catholic Memorial’s Morgan Lenehan, who skated in alone, forced Prep goaltender Payton Palladino (21 saves) to go down early and put a shot over his shoulder.
“We were in a great position (when it was 4-3) and had them back on their heels. Then we made some mistakes that led to their fifth goal, and that was such a critical one to give up,” said Prep head coach Kristian Hanson. “It took all our momentum away and deflated us a bit.”
St. John’s Prep, which had only allowed 24 goals in its previous 15 games, had won 12 of their previous 13. After this loss, they’ll finish second in the conference standings at 7-3 (14 points), while Catholic Memorial (7-1-1, 15 points) clinched it with one game left.
Hanson credited CM coach Larry Rooney and his team for their speed, structure and for cashing in when the opportunities arose.
“We won the first time we played and they won tonight. If we see each other again (in the Division 1 state playoffs), it’ll be the one that really matters,” said Hanson.
Desperation preceded St. John’s Prep from the locker room onto the ice to begin the third period, and the Eagles got two quick goals to turn a three-goal Knights’ advantage to one.
Just 49 seconds in junior Cole Blaeser drove to the net and, gathering a pass from his brother Pierce, poked a shot past Knights netminder Dom Walecka (30 saves). It took only 46 more seconds for Jake Vana to make it a one-goal game, snapping a shot that went off Walecka’s stick and trickled in.
But Lenehan’s backbreaking goal restored the hosts’ two-goal lead, and he added another for good measure in the late stages of the third.
“That was a pretty costly mistake ... and such an unnecessary play,” said Hanson.
The Knights (13-2-1 overall) have now won five straight games since losing to St. John’s Prep, 5-1, last month in Middleton.
By the time Will Van Sicklin scored a power play goal at 12:24 of the second period, the Eagles already trailed by four goals. A shot off the crossbar by Vana and another rip off the far post by captain Tommy Sarni only added to the Prep’s frustration.
Catholic Memorial, which is likely to take over the top spot from the Eagles in the state’s Division 1 power rankings after Wednesday’s win, buried a pair of late first period goals. The Knights then potted two more in the middle frame to take a commanding lead.
Two defensive miscues put St. John’s in a 2-0 hole after 17 minutes. A failure to clear the zone allowed Knights defenseman Mike Corbett to keep it in at the right point, where he unleashed a slapshot that was tipped out front by Tyler Hamilton at the 13:49 mark.
Less than a minute-and-half later, Catholic Memorial doubled its lead off a goalmouth scramble. Joey Borelli scooped up a loose puck and roofed it.
With the conference portion of their schedule over, St. John’s Prep now returns home Saturday (2 p.m.) to host Newburyport in the 14th annual 1st. Lt. Derek Hines Memorial Game.
Catholic Memorial 6, St. John’s Prep 3
at Warrior Arena, Brighton
St. John’s Prep 0 1 2 0
Catholic Memorial 2 2 2 0
First period: CM, Tyler Hamilton (Michael Corbett, Connor Fryberger), 13:49; CM, Joey Borelli (Corbett, Drew Mottau), 15:18.
Second period: CM, Evan England (Finn Burke, Brendan MacNeil), ppg, 2:33; CM, MacNeil (Morgan Lenehan, Jed Chojnowski), 9:35; SJP, Will Van Sicklin (Aidan Holland, Tommy Sarni), ppg, 12:24.
Third period: SJP, Cole Blaeser (Pierce Blaeser, Tommy Tilas), :49; SJP, Jake Vana (Christian Rosa), 1:35; CM, Lenehan (un), 6:18; CM, Lenehan (Ian Burke), 13:31.
Saves: SJP, Payton Palladino 21; CM, Dom Walecka 30.
Records: SJP, 13-2-0; CM, 12-2-1.
