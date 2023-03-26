2022-23 SALEM NEWS GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
CECILIA KAY
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Power Forward
Cecilia Kay led her team to the Division 3 state championship contest, and behind her game-high 23 points the Crusaders came very close to pulling off an upset over powerhouse St. Mary's of Lynn. She was the Catholic Central League runner-up for Most Valuable Player and a league all-star for the third straight season.
Kay averaged 22.2 points, 12.4 rebounds ,and 4.1 blocks per game, the best marks on the North Shore. She finished her season with 572 points, 337 rebounds, 112 blocks, and double-doubles in 24 of 26 games. Coach Adam DeBaggis said nobody worked any harder than Kay, who rarely came off the court during games and was a two-way player sparking both offense and defense.
She recorded her 1,00th career point in early February and kept getting better in the run to the state title game, averaging 22.6 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 4 blocks, with 30-plus point performances against Oliver Ames, Archbishop Williams, and Winthrop. Her season high rebounds (19) came in the state semifinals vs. Norwell with also a season best seven blocks.
Kay, who transferred to Fenwick after playing at Arlington Catholic as a freshman, was on the All-Tournament Team at the Board 130 Larry McIntire Classic and the Sue Rivard Holiday Tournament. In January she was the Moynihan Lumber Female Student-Athlete of the Month and is also a star in the classroom with a 4.8 GPA while taking AP classes. Planning on studying law in college, Kay has already received a full scholarship offer to play basketball and is in active discussions with more than a dozen schools.
One of 10 children, two of Kay's older siblings competed in Division 1 college cross country and track (Sister Alexandra at Mount St. Mary's, and brother Sean at Yale). She thanked Fenwick head coach Adam DeBaggis for helping her improve her game.