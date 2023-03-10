They are the only people on the North Shore sports scene that always hope to have a relatively boring day.
Almost two dozen athletic trainers serve the high schools in The Salem News readership area, not to mention a great number that work with the teams at Salem State University, Gordon and Endicott College. They come from all sorts of educational and athletic backgrounds and perform essential duties at games and practices every day on our local courts and fields.
March is National Athletic Training Month, designated by the National Athletic Trainers’ Association to spread awareness and celebrate the profession; they’ve even got a tremendous slogan playing off the Apple store’s catchphrase: ‘There’s an AT for that.’
Talk about truth in advertising ... no matter what a player might need at any given time, chances are their trainer is going to be able to help.
Trainers typically have higher education degrees and are certified and licensed by the state. Their first duty is often injury treatment, so they’re experts in first aid, physiology and kinesiology. They have to be excellent communicators ... being down with an injury on the field is a traumatic moment for a lot of kids and the trainer’s face is the first one they see. It’s the trainer that calms them down and gets them back up on their feet.
Injury prevention is a big part of the job, too, which which makes a lot of trainers experts in strength and conditioning.
The trainers are some of the only folks who work with every single team at a particular school, regardless of season. They wind up being knowledgeable about the ins and outs of various games no matter how different they might appear from each other. They’re at the school every day for practices and work long nights, and weekends, on game days.
They’re often the first to arrive, ready to pack their bags with needed supplies and tape up any lingering injuries, and the last to leave after distributing ice bags.
Trainers are in the unique position of being trusted, absolutely and equally, by both players and coaches. The training room is often a safe space where athletes can let off some steam and commiserate with each other before long practices or tough road trips ... in a lot of ways trainers end up being bartenders or de-facto team psychologists because everyone seems to trust them with their problems.
I could go on and on. My younger brother is the athletic trainer for the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League, New Jersey’s minor league affiliate, so I’ve seen first hand how crucial the trainer’s role is at even the highest levels of sports.
Fans all over America learned that trainers are literally life savers when Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills survived his on-the-field cardiac event because of the quick thinking ATs and other emergency personnel. Trainers have been life savers locally, too: Two years ago an Endicott AT helped assistant softball coach Davey Bettencourt survive a heart attack.
Odds are you’ve seen the trainer at your local high school game. Maybe you’ve even had the chance to say hello. They’re a friendly lot and as sports reporters on the sidelines we’ve been lucky enough to get to know many of them over the years.
To celebrate their work in honor of National Athletic Training Month, we’re going to let them tell you a little bit about their careers in their own words. Beginning today and for the rest of the month, Q & A features with various trainers from around the area will appear in the newspaper and on-line.
We’re proud to share some of the personalities of these incredible folks and we hope you enjoy our “Tales From The Tape” series. The area’s athletic departments were thrilled to shine a light on some of their unsung heroes, so much so that I was reminded of another old axiom:
Everybody thinks they have the best one ... and no one is wrong.