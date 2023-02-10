Fireworks were lit off in bunches over the past few days as multiple big-name players landed with new teams, drastically altering the current landscape of the NBA.
Kyrie Irving was dealt from Brooklyn to Dallas before the Nets sent fellow superstar Kevin Durant to the already talented Phoenix Suns. The Lakers made a series of moves, cutting ties with Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley in return for D’Angelo Russell and other established role players.
In the East, the New York Knicks bolstered their potential playoff rotation by adding versatile swingman Josh Hart, a former teammate of current Knicks star Jalen Brunson during their Villanova days. The Milwaukee Bucks’ big move was bringing in veteran journeyman Jae Crowder for a whopping five second round draft picks — the list goes on.
Increasingly notorious for its chaos and unpredictability, the NBA trade deadline failed to disappoint once again. For the Boston Celtics, however, the moves were marginal.
And that’s just fine.
At 39-16, the Celtics continue to boast the league’s best record. They’re fresh off a wildly impressive win over a healthy 76ers squad, and did so without the services of Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III, Al Horford, and for much of the game, Jaylen Brown. Brown took an inadvertent elbow to the face from Jayson Tatum and will remain out for the foreseeable future.
For anyone clamoring for the potential Brown-for-Durant trade, be happy that never came to fruition. Breaking up the Tatum/Brown duo was never the answer, and realistically Boston didn’t need to do anything substantial to increase its status as favorites to claim an 18th NBA title.
What the Celtics did do was dump the seldom-used Justin Jackson and two second round picks for Oklahoma City veteran big man Mike Muscala.
The 6-foot-11, 31-year-old doesn’t exactly move the needle, but he does provide increased depth at the center position for the regular season homestretch.
Here’s why I like the addition of Muscala: first and foremost, he’s a knockdown shooter who can consistently stretch the floor at his position. In 43 games with the Thunder he knocked down 39.4 percent of his 3-point attempts. Shooting comes at a premium in today’s NBA, and Muscala certainly checks that box.
He’s averaged just 14.5 minutes a night, but is doing something right as the Thunder were a plus-9.8 with him on the court and a minus-2 with him off it.
Do I envision Muscala being an impact player come playoff time? Not necessarily. But he can certainly take some of the burden off of Horford and Williams III, sliding into the rotation on a need-be basis for the stretch run.
Boston has just 27 games remaining before the playoffs, including five more back-to-backs. That means Muscala could potentially eat up some minutes in those situations to help preserve the health of Horford and Williams III.
Luke Kornet has been solid in his back-up role this year, as has Blake Griffin. But Muscala brings a different look, a different dimension off the bench for the Celtics offensively.
Already one of the deepest teams in the association and certainly jelling chemistry-wise, Boston fans should be ecstatic about where their team is at. More importantly, the C’s no longer have to worry about Brooklyn in the East, with Milwaukee, Philly, and potentially Cleveland and Miami really the only teams posing any sort of threat.
There have been plenty of scenarios in the past where Boston would greatly benefit from a deadline move; this year is not one of them.
The Celtics shouldn’t fear anyone, new-look roster or not, with execution and poise down the stretch of close games serving as their only true concern come playoff time.
