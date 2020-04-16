On the hardwood, Boston Celtics’ forward Enes Kanter is known for his efficient post work and knack for rebounding the basketball.
But with competitive hoops off the table during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 6-foot-11 big man has turned his focus to other things including TikTok, learning to play the piano, and taking care of his new cat.
On Thursday evening, Kanter joined U.S. Representative and Salem native Seth Moutlon on Facebook Live to talk about these newfound interests. In addition, the charismatic center offered tips on how to stay physically and mentally healthy during this trying time.
His biggest suggestion?
“Eating well and sleeping enough is the most important thing for a human being -- not just athletes -- period,” said Kanter.
Due to the circumstances, Kanter is one of many professional athletes that seems to be taking advantage of a rare luxury: sleeping in. However, he still tries to make sure he gets at least eight hours of shut eye each night.
In terms of eating, the Turkish big man has tried his hand in the kitchen, attempting new healthy recipes and using cooking as a stress relieving outlet. Looking for tips on in-home workouts? Kanter has you covered on that, too.
His daily exercise routine includes plenty of core work (push ups, sit ups, pull ups) and cardio based workouts on his treadmill or elliptical. Three days a week, the team’s strength coach even Facetimes Kanter and the rest of his teammates and watches them workout to make sure they’re staying focused.
Is it the same as his usual physical grind? Not by a long shot. In fact, Kanter admits that he’s gained seven or eight pounds during the quarantine. But he stressed the importance of staying active as much as possible each day, hoping that he can get back out on the court with his teammates sooner rather than later.
“When the season starts, if you’re not ready physically you can get hurt big time,” said Kanter. “It’s impossible to stay in game shape right now but I try to get as close to that as I can. (For those at home) even just going out for a walk is huge. I think it’s very important to stay productive and stay active.”
Kanter is making the best of his current situation and has stayed relevant to the public eye with online events such as Thursday’s, or posting funny TikTok videos, sharing stories and cracking jokes.
“I think what I’m always trying to do is bring people joy in any way I can,” he said. “Just seeing people’s responses like, ‘Hey, you put a smile on my face’, is awesome and I think it’s very important to stay positive especially during this time.”
Kanter closed his one-on-one with Moulton by bringing more positive energy and sharing some of the things he’s looking forward to the most when life as we know it resumes.
“The first thing I’m doing is going to my barber,” Kanter said with a laugh as he pointed to his hat-covered head and grizzly beard.
He also talked about his love for Boston seafood, specifically branzino fish, and desire to get back outside and enjoy the simple company of friends and teammates in a public setting.
Realistically, Kanter is all of us right now; just a man trying to do whatever it takes to get through this difficult time. Staying active and settling into a new daily routine seems to be at the top of his list -- something that we as a society can all agree on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.