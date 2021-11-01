BOSTON — New month, new Celtics?
Not quite.
Boston's Halloween hangover apparently kicked in in the fourth quarter of Monday night's wildly disappointing 128-114 setback to the Chicago Bulls. There's no way around it; this was a complete and utter collapse for the Celtics in front of a packed house at TD Garden.
Not only did Boston blow a late 19-point lead -- it led 94-75 with 2:53 left in the third -- but the hosts showed absolutely no fight down the stretch.
First-year head coach Ime Udoka's group scored just 11 points in the fourth quarter while surrendering 39. Once the Bulls got close, opening the final frame with a 17-2 run, Boston fell apart on both ends of the court. For all intents and purposes, they looked lost.
"It's tough, especially when you get up and you got a mindset to give it all you have and then you come up short," Marcus Smart said following the loss. "It's something that we have to fix. Nobody's going to figure it out for us. Before you see the rainbow it has to rain, and we're going through the rain right now.
"We'll figure it out. Hopefully sooner rather than later, but we'll figure it out."
Al Horford (20 points, 10 rebounds) tried to spark the unlit fire for his team, igniting the increasingly lackluster crowd with a put back slam and an ensuing and-1 inside to put the Celtics back up by two midway through the fourth. But none of his visibly contagious energy rubbed off on any of his teammates, as Boston continued to force tough shots offensively and fail to get stops defensively as they attempted to crawl back into the game.
At just 2-5 thus far, Boston has had some tough losses. But this undoubtedly trumps them all.
Perhaps the writing was on the wall early in this one. Prior to the fourth quarter collapse, the Celtics had their share of breakdowns that could've done them in much sooner.
For starters, Chicago opened the game by hitting four straight and five of its first six from distance. Seemingly all of those trifectas were wide open.
Then in the second quarter, the Bulls began with a quick 8-0 to recapture the lead. It appeared as if those brief lapses of consistency would go for naught after an impressive third quarter for Boston, but the miscues obviously resurfaced in crunch time.
So who's to blame for this one? If you're a believer in the individual plus/minus factor, Jayson Tatum (-24) and Josh Richardson (-21) were by far the worst on the team in that category. On the flip side, Jaylen Brown (team-high 28 points on 10-for-18 shooting) somehow finished as a +1 in 34 minutes.
If we're critiquing those three players alone, Tatum once again took some difficult, contested jumpers and seemed to try to do it all himself at times. He's their best offensive player, so it's sensible that he wants to show that. But sometimes he just seems to make the wrong decision, particularly when his team is facing an uphill battle.
Richardson, who played a team-high 25 minutes off the bench, is known for his defense. But against Chicago, he was repeatedly cooked on that end of the floor by the likes of Zach LaVine and Demar Derozan.
As for Brown, he certainly had his moments, including a 10-point scoring burst in the second, but he too has to be held accountable.
It's difficult to take any positives out of a game like this. Boston has looked strong in stretches but has yet to string together a complete performance -- even in its wins.
I wouldn't be surprised if Udoka -- who is already garnering plenty of disapproval from Celtics' fans -- mixes up the rotation a bit in Wednesday's tilt against Orlando. Against the Bulls he went with Richardson, Dennis Schroder, Grant Williams, Romeo Langford and Payton Pritchard (sparingly) off the bench. Maybe it's time to give second-year sharpshooter Aaron Nesmith another chance, or even increase Jabari Parker's minutes, who's been strong offensively in limited action this year.
It's still early, but Boston can't keep using that as an excuse. Something has to give; because right now they look more like a lottery team than a playoff contender.
###
Nick Giannino covers the Boston Celtics for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at NGiannino@Salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.