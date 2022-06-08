BOSTON -- On the Celtics' opening possession in Wednesday night's Game 3 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden, Marcus Smart received the ball at the top of the key and had an open look for three.
Instead of hoisting one quick into the shot clock, Smart chose to swing it to his left to an equally wide open Jaylen Brown in rhythm.
Splash.
That unselfish initial offensive possession paved the way for a stellar first quarter that saw Boston build a double-digit lead over the Golden State Warriors. And that intelligent and efficient approach carried forward throughout the game and allowed Boston to regain control of the series with a 116-100 victory.
After a disappointing effort in Game 2 on the road, the Celtics are now just two wins away from their 18th title.
"Offensively (our focus) was really to keep our composure and not get sped up," said Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. "Our spacing was much better tonight, guys being patient and finding the driving lanes. (And) we didn't fall off the cliff offensively like we did in other games, and obviously had a big fourth quarter."
Here's five immediate takeaways from the decisive triumph.
1. Tatum, Brown, Smart deliver
Jayson Tatum (26 points, 6 rebounds, 9 assists) was aggressive from the jump and in control with his handles and decision making, turning it over just twice all night. Jaylen Brown (27 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists) got going early, scoring 17 first quarter points and hitting some big shots throughout. He made defensive specialist Draymond Green look foolish on more than one occasion.
And then there was Smart. After managing just two measly points in Game 2, Smart was heavily involved and effective from inside and out. He scored 24 points to go with seven rebounds and five assists. When Smart surpasses the 20-point mark, there's a good chance Boston is going to come out on top.
2. Ball movement, offensive efficiency on point
As previously alluded to, the Celtics floor spacing and overall decision making offensively was night and day from what we saw in Game 2. Of their 43 made baskets, 28 of them came off assists. That's an extremely high percentage and shows just how hard Boston worked to find the right look and do whatever they could to break down the Warriors stingy defense.
3. Rob Williams' impact
Williams gets my vote for Player of the Game. The young big man scored eight points and grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds, but it was his impact defensively that truly turned the tides. Williams had four blocks, affected numerous others and his presence alone in the paint forced Golden State out of its comfort zone.
"(Rob) was huge," said Udoka. "Not only the shots that he did block, but the ones he altered and his presence down there deters guys from driving. We wanted to try to impose our will and size."
4. Big fourth quarter
Boston was once again outscored in the third quarter (33-25) as the Warriors briefly took the lead in the frame. A momentum swinging 7-point possession, catapulted by a flagrant foul on Al Horford as Steph Curry drained a three, could've caused things to go south quick.
But Boston responded in the fourth, holding the Warriors to just 11 points in that quarter and ultimately putting the game away down the stretch.
"Take the hits, keep fighting," Robert Williams said of their approach heading into the fourth quarter. "Obviously they're a great time that goes on a lot of runs, so just withstanding the hit, I think we did a good job of that."
5. Rebounding edge, dominance in paint
Rob Williams was huge, but it truly was a complete team effort on the glass on Wednesday. Boston out-rebounded the Warriors by a whopping 47-31 margin. Draymond Green was largely ineffective and starting center Kevon Looney was virtually unplayable in the second half against the Celtics bigs.
Of those 47 rebounds, 15 of them came on the offensive end. The Celtics also scored 52 points in the paint, displaying aggression and a point of emphasis to attack the rim all night.