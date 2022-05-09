By now we’ve all had enough time to digest the Celtics’ down-to-the-wire Game 3 loss at Milwaukee on Saturday.
For those who may have missed the 103-101 decision, or simply decided to block it from their recent memory in disbelief, here’s a quick recap:
Despite an uncharacteristically abysmal performance from star Jayson Tatum (just 10 points on 4-for-19 shooting and 0-for-6 from three), Boston erased a double-digit second half deficit and took a one-point lead with under two minutes to play. Things got incredibly hectic from there; Giannis Antetokounmpo’s layup with 44 seconds remaining gave the Bucks the lead back, Brown then missed a layup in traffic on the other end and Jrue Holiday got a floater in the lane to drop with 11.2 seconds showing on the clock for a 103-100 Bucks’ advantage.
Following a timeout, the Celtics then got the ball in Marcus Smart’s hands who appeared to be fouled on a 3-point shot. But the refs ruled he wasn’t yet in the shooting motion when the foul occurred, giving Smart just two free throws instead of three. He made the first to make it a two-point game, missed the second on purpose and followed up his own shot with another miss. Both Rob Williams and Al Horford then missed the mark on potential game-tying tip-ins before the game clock expired as Milwaukee held on for the win and a 2-1 series lead.
As we dissect the disappointing setback, let me make one thing clear: the referees did not cause the Celtics to lose the game. Were they inconsistent down the stretch? Absolutely. But Boston was outplayed for the majority of the contest and there’s plenty of other glaring reasons as to why they came up short.
Many fans were complaining about the ruling on the foul on Smart in the final seconds, believing he should’ve been awarded three shots. I’ll admit, it was very close, maybe too close to call. But the NBA actually confirmed in their Last Two Minute report on Sunday that the contact came “before (Smart was) bringing the ball upward toward the basket.”
When looking at the decisive Holiday floater on the previous possession, one which fans felt he may have pushed off Tatum who fell to the court on the play, the league put that to bed as well, saying that Holiday did “not extend his arm into Tatum or otherwise dislodge him” and that Tatum actually should’ve been called for a foul on the play.
As for Antentokounmpo’s bully-like tendencies in the paint, which often times appears unfair as he barrels over defenders on his way to the rim, they’re simply not going to blow the whistle on those plays. Antentokounmpo is a two-time MVP, arguably the game’s best all-around player at the moment and certainly its most dominant. Do you think the league wants to see a transcendent talent like him foul out on a regular basis because he uses his 6-foot-11, 242-pound frame to move defenders out of the way in the lane? Do you think they called Shaq for fouls when he banged similarly in the paint during his heyday?
The answer is no.
All Boston can do is be as physical as possible against The Greek Freak and try to slow him down, which they had success doing in games 1 and 2 of the second round series.
Boston didn’t lose because of errant whistles or a lack thereof. They lost because their best player, Tatum, couldn’t hit water out of a bout in what was arguably the worst playoff performance of his young career. They lost because they went 9-for-33 from beyond the arc.
They lost because they scored just 17 points in a critical third quarter to fall behind by double digits heading into crunch time and they lost because Antentokounmpo had his way all night long, going for 42 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks.
The good news is that despite all those unsettling inefficiencies, the Celtics were still right there. They played poorly for much of the second half and still showed a ton of heart down the stretch as they attempted to steal one. Al Horford (22 points, 16 rebounds, 5 assists), for one, was terrific.
Yes, Boston now faces an uphill battle as they head back to Fiserv Forum for Game 4 on Monday. But you have to think that Tatum’s dismal outing was an anomaly and that the team as a whole will shoot better than the 37 percent they did on Sunday.
This is going to be a grind of a 7-game series; it already is. Sunday’s loss certainly stings, but it’s not the end — not by a long shot.
Boston hasn’t dropped consecutive games since March 28 and 30; something tells me they aren’t going to break that streak Monday night.
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.