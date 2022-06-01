For all the amazing, crazy storylines from the Celtics’ Eastern Conference championship series victory over the Miami Heat, one factoid stands out from this observer’s perspective.
Remarkably, in an NBA playoff world where the home teams historically have won an extraordinary percentage of the games and series’, the Celtics and Heat matched a record that had stood for 48 years. The visiting team won five of the seven games, accented by the Celtics winning three of the four games played in Miami: Games 2, 5 and, of course, Game 7 Sunday night.
This accomplishment hit home with yours truly because the only other time such an unorthodox scenario has played out in either a conference final or championship final series was in 1974, when I was covering my very first NBA Finals for The Salem News.
The ‘74 Celtics pulled off the exact same feat against the favored Milwaukee Bucks. The home team won only two of the seven games and the Celtics did the almost-impossible, winning three games of the four played in the bandbox Milwaukee Arena, including Game 7, exactly as the Jason Tatum/Jalen Brown Celtics did the other night.
Both series-clinching wins came after the Celtics had squandered golden opportunities to close out the series in six games at home.
Let’s take you down memory lane for a few minutes and relive how the ’74 Celtics, led by John Havlicek, Dave Cowens, Danvers resident Jo Jo White and Peabody resident Don Chaney stunned the Bucks, who were led by NBA immortals Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar ‘The Big O’ Robertson.
The Bucks had posted the best regular season record in the Western Conference at 59-23; the Celtics the best in the East at 56-26. It was no surprise when the Celtics beat Buffalo, 4 games to 2 and the Knicks 4 games to 1 to reach the Finals, while the Bucks went 8-1 in routing the Lakers, 4-1, and sweeping the Bulls, 4-0.
This was the championship series the nation wanted, but little did it know the history these two powers would produce.
The Celtics set the tone for the unlikely dominance trend by rolling in Game 1 in Milwaukee, 98-83, thanks to Havlicek’s 26 points and 19 each from Cowens and White. Abdul-Jabbar had 35 for the Bucks. Milwaukee evened the series with a 105-96 Game 2 overtime win, with Kareem getting 36 points and Bobby Dandridge 24 for the winners.
Another overtime classic was to come.
Back in Boston, the Celtics won their only home game of the Finals, 95-83, keyed by Havlicek’s 28 and Cowens’s 30. Abdul-Jabbar again led the Bucks with 26. The road teams would win every game remaining, starting with the Bucks’ 97-89 triumph in Game 4 in which Abdul-Jabbar dominated again with 34 points and 14 rebounds. Havlicek had 33 and Cowens 24 for the losers. Series tied, 2-2.
Havlicek (28) and Cowens (28) carried Boston to a 96-87 Game 5 triumph back in Milwaukee despite Abdul-Jabbar’s 37 points and Robertson’s 23. The Celtics could now clinch with a win at home on national television (CBS), a rare prime time telecast on Friday night. They had their chances but succumbed to the Bucks in double OT, 102-101, on Abdul-Jabbar’s 14-foot baseline skyhook over reserve Hank Finkel as time ran out (Cowens having fouled out earlier.) Kareem notched 34 in this one, Havlicek had 26 for Boston, sending the series back to the Suds City for a climactic Game 7 Sunday afternoon.
Up to this point I had covered the Celtics’ home playoff games only. But Editor Jim Shea and sports editor Bill Kipouras said I had to be in Milwaukee for the grand finale, so I flew out with the team and the rest of the media regulars Saturday at noon commercial (no charters in those days). The vibes were bad amongst us scribes, but what did we know?
Keyed by a dramatic strategic move concocted by assistant coach (the only one head coach Tom Heinsohn had) John Killilea, a Topsfield resident, the Celtics applied a double-team defensive approach to Abdul-Jabbar and it worked. The Celtics led 51-40 at halftime, withstood a third quarter Bucks rally, and pulled away in the fourth for a 102-97 victory and NBA Championship banner No. 12, the first since the Bill Russell era. Cowens was the No. 1 star in Game 7 with 28 points (13-for-25 shooting, 14 rebounds), but Havlicek earned Series MVP honors. Abdul-Jabbar was “held” to 26 points.
I confess I committed a journalistic sin by letting out a ‘whoopee!’ as the final horn sounded and I dashed off the floor with the jubilant Celtics and began my real work for the day/night, providing three stories for the next day’s editions of The Salem News, one of which led Page 1.
That was how a record established in 1974 by the Celtics and Bucks led to a duplicate scenario, and thankfully another dramatic Celtics series win, 48 years later. Now can they do it again against Golden State starting Thursday night in San Francisco?
It was a bittersweet day, though, as the Bobby Orr-led Bruins, two wins away from their third Stanley Cup in five years, lost Game 6 in Philadelphia, 1-0, giving the Cup to the Flyers. We had flown back to Boston with the Celtics right after their championship win and I got back to the Salem News office by midnight, enabling me to take three stories of dictation from Kipouras via Philadelphia by phone. The rigors before technology kicked in.
Gary Larrabee, who worked for The Salem News from 1971-95, had a commendable record covering NBA Finals involving the Celtics for The Salem News. They won in 1974, 1976, 1981, 1984 and 1986, and lost in 1985 and 1987.