A new era in Boston will commence when the Celtics open their 2021-22 campaign at Madison Square Garden Wednesday against the Knicks.
Newly appointed President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens will no longer be pacing the sidelines, paving way for 44-year-old Ime Udoka to take the coaching reigns.
Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier and Tristan Thompson -- all staples in the rotation a season ago -- are out. Al Horford and Enes Kanter make their return to Boston, while fellow additions Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson and Juancho Hernangomez all figure to play significant roles as well.
Most 'experts' peg the Celtics to finish somewhere in the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference, compiling anywhere from 44-49 wins. I for one, believe they have the talent to do even better, with a 50-plus regular season win total not out of the realm of possibilities.
Here's why:
Star Power
To compete at the highest level in the talent and depth-driven NBA, you need at least one superstar caliber player -- preferably two. Fortunately for the Celtics, both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown fit that mold and continue to move up the rankings of the association's top players.
Still just 23 years old, Tatum has increased his scoring average in each of his four seasons: 13.9 per game as a rookie, 15.7 as a sophomore, 23.4 in Year 3 and 26.4 last season. He's also elevated his rebounding and assist totals in each of those campaigns. As Tatum gets more comfortable and confident as a true leader, he's only going to be scarier for opposing teams. I expect him to make another significant jump this season.
As for Brown, the 24-year-old continues to elevate his game as well. He averaged a career-best 24.7 ppg. last season on a 48.4 percent shooting clip (also a career high). Brown tends to fly under the radar with Tatum garnering much of the national headlines, but both are all-star players with superstar potential.
All you pessimists out there are probably saying, "But we've had Tatum and Brown for four years together and they've never gotten us anything." That may be true, but they're more experienced now, have a new coach, and don't have to worry about finding extra touches for a third fiddle guy like Kemba Walker or Kyrie Irving.
It's their team, and I fully expect them to go out and make that very clear.
Veteran leadership
To me, bringing back Al Horford was a home run. Not because he's the same do-it-all all-star he once was, but because he's a veteran presence that knows what it takes to win.
The 34-year-old will still play meaningful minutes, but he won't have to be relied upon in the same way he was even three years back. When Horford was in Boston from 2016-2019, he was widely considered one of the team's best locker room presences. At this point in his career he can be an important mentor to some of the younger guys, namely Robert Williams, while also contributing on the floor when needed. In 28 games for the Thunder last season Horford averaged over 14 points and 6.7 rebounds; he can still get it done.
Another year wiser
I really liked what I saw from Aaron Nesmith as a rookie last year. He played just over 14 minutes a night and averaged a modest 4.7 points, but will certainly be given more opportunity this time around. He's a terrific shooter -- apparently he broke Tatum's practice record Monday by making 244 3-pointers Monday without missing two in a row -- but what I was most impressed by was his versatility on defense.
Romeo Langford is another guy that's finally coming along now that he's healthy, and second-year guard Peyton Pritchard was everything Boston fans could hope for in his debut campaign. Add in Robert Williams, a 24-year-old athletic specimen at center, and you've got a solid group of young players to surround the team's dynamic duo at the top.
Underrated pickups
Both Schroder and Richardson are proven commodities that join the Celtics on extremely fair contracts. Schroder in particular was an absolute steal at just under $6 million for the one-year deal. Yes, he underachieved at times with the Lakers a season ago, but still put up better than 15 ppg. and five assists. Schroder has one of the quickest first steps in basketball and whether he comes off the bench or joins the starting lineup, he's capable of providing instant offense.
Richardson is a stud defender with good length for his position. He can hit the open 3-ball and, much like Schroder, has a relentless motor.
Boston still has Marcus Smart, too. I'd like to see him hoist far fewer ill-advised triples, but regardless, he'll still provide that unmatched defensive tenacity and momentum-swinging playmaking ability.
The Eastern Conference is deep. Milwaukee, Brooklyn and Philadelphia aren't going anywhere, and Atlanta, Miami, Chicago and New York all got better.
With that said, I firmly believe the shift in power in Boston and overall roster altercations make them a bigger threat in 2021-22.
Will they advance all the way to the NBA Finals? Probably not. But they're certainly capable of a Conference Finals run and a fun playoff series against either Milwaukee or Brooklyn.
