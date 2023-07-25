It’s official: Boston Celtics all-star Jaylen Brown has signed the richest contract in NBA history.
According to reports on Tuesday from NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Brown has agreed to a fully guaranteed supermax deal for five years, $304 million. The contract includes a trade kicker with no player option for the fifth and final year.
When you break it all down, Brown will make $52.3 million in 2024-25, $56.5 million in 2025-26, $60.7 million in 2026-27, $64.9 million in 2027-28 and a whopping $69.1 million in 2028-29. Brown will be paid $28.5 million in 2023-24 before the new deal kicks in.
After weeks of speculation surrounding the potential payout, Boston and their young star finally came to terms.
One burning question remains: Is Brown worth the money?
The short answer is no. No player, regardless of talent, is worth that type of coin.
With that said, this is nothing new considering the current financial state of the NBA. Yes, Brown is now set to become the highest paid player in the sport, but his contract will almost certainly be trumped by another high caliber star in 2024.
So before scoffing at the idea of a Celtics franchise that’s stood on the brink of a championship for three-plus years now paying one player such an absurd amount of money, let’s take a look at the positives.
Despite some of his inefficiencies, including a consistent ball control problem throughout the playoffs, the 26-year-old swingman is coming off his best statistical season to date. In 67 games last year he averaged 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 49 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from distance.
He was named to the All-NBA Second Team, which made him eligible for the supermax contract.
Brown is far from the best player in the league. In fact, he’s not even the best player on Boston’s roster as that honor currently belongs to his partner in crime, Jayson Tatum.
Still, he’s an exceptional talent that has yet to reach his physical prime. Alongside Tatum, Brown has played an integral role in helping Boston reach at least the Eastern Conference Finals in three of the last four seasons (including a Finals appearance in 2022) and five of the last seven. He boasts a rare and versatile two-way skillset that’s largely coveted in the game today yet rarely found.
When looking at the bigger picture, Boston really had no reason not to pay Brown. He wasn’t going to settle for anything less than the max, and unless general manager Brad Stevens was aiming for a seismic shift in roster construction via a risky blockbuster trade, signing him to a long term deal was the logical choice.
What the deal does mean is Boston has to win now. With the addition of Kristaps Porzingis and Tatum still under contract, there’s no reason the Celtics shouldn’t be a favorite to come out of the East come next June.
Forget all the technicalities with the salary cap. Boston boasts an excellent roster that is built to win right away, and they’re locked into this new deal which means they’ve seemingly gone all in on their star duo.
If worst comes to worst and the Celtics still can’t figure out a way to hoist Banner 18 over the next two years, perhaps even this year only, they still have the option to trade Brown down the line. They’re certainly not the only team across the association that would be willing to front that large sum of cash for a player of his caliber.
It’s well documented that Brown has had his issues with turnovers and shot selection for stretches of his career. If he can figure out a way to purge the careless cough ups and develop a more consistent and reliable left hand, nobody is going to question his worth.
Right now the move still makes the most sense for the direction of the franchise. But only time will tell if it will lead to that elusive Larry O’Brien Trophy.
