BOSTON — Playoff basketball is about in-game adjustments. It’s about weathering the storm, staying locked in and playing your best ball when it matters most.
It’s about different guys contributing in different areas on different nights, and the entire team coming together as a unit to get the job done.
For the Boston Celtics, a team that looked uncharacteristically out of sorts at times in Wednesday’s first round Game 2 against Brooklyn, all of those things came into play.
The Nets began the game on a quick 9-0 run — all nine points courtesy of Bruce Brown — and held a nine point lead after one quarter of play. By halftime, Brooklyn had surpassed 60 points and was consistently carving up the Celtics defense en route to a double-digit advantage.
But led by some inspired performances from ‘the other guys’ (i.e. Payton Pritchard, Grant Williams and Daniel Theis), as well as some clutch one-on-one buckets from stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown down the stretch, the Celtics found a way to win.
Wednesday’s triumph, a 114-107 decision, was huge. Not only did it give the Celtics a decisive 2-0 series lead heading back to Brooklyn, but it proved they could take a punch in the mouth from a very good opponent and give it right back. That’s going to be needed time and time again throughout what Boston fans hope will be a serious run for Banner 18.
So how did Boston pull it out? How did it flip the script on a 17-point first half deficit and completely blow the game open in crunch time?
For one, Williams stepped up in a big way. His consecutive triples to close out the first quarter and another to begin the second helped breathe life into an anxious Garden crowd and give the Celtics some momentum. Williams’ defense on the likes of both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, among others, was paramount as well. He finished with 17 points on perfect shooting (4-for-4 overall, 3-3 from deep and 6-6 from the line) in 32 big minutes off the bench.
Another bench player, Payton Pritchard, was fearless in the fourth quarter. His hot shooting and noticeable swagger gave head coach Ime Udoka confidence to leave him on the floor in crunch time.
Al Horford (16 points, 6 rebounds) had some big moments and another steady statline and Theis (15 points, 6 rebounds) was more than serviceable on both ends of the floor. All five starters finished in double figures for the Celtics, led by Brown’s 22 — which brings me to my next point.
Both Brown and Tatum are excellent closers. Brown scored 10 of his team-high 22 in the final 12 minutes and Tatum — who struggled from the field all night — drilled the cold blooded, dagger triple with just over two minutes to play.
Seemingly everything Boston did wrong in the first half, they adjusted and fixed in the second. They held Brooklyn to a measly 17 points in the fourth quarter and for the second straight game, they contained Durant.
Sure, KD scored 27 points. But it came on a wildly inefficient 4-for-17 from the field (he knocked down 18 of his 20 free throw attempts). At times Durant got to his spot and got a good look for the jumper, but it simply wasn’t falling; give credit to Tatum and Brown for knocking him out of a rhythm early.
And what about Irving? The Irving that dropped a masterful 39 points in a buzzer-beating Game 1 loss. Well, he was largely nonexistent in 40 minutes of action, scoring just 10 points on 4-for-13 shooting.
Boston has held serve on home court and has done it in two completely different ways. Game 1 was a back and forth dog fight with neither team giving an inch; Game 2 was a turnover filled, up and down, grind it out type battle that demanded a ton of heart.
The Celtics delivered, and now they go back to Brooklyn with confidence and control of the series.
Playing on the road will be a different animal and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the two teams come back to Boston knotted at two games apiece. But the Celtics should feel great about where they are, and if they keep their foot on the gas, they have a great chance to advance back to the second round of the playoffs after losing to the Nets in Round 1 just a year ago.
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.