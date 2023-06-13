LOWELL — Hopes were high that the Peabody High softball team could pull off an upset and advance to the Division 1 state final for a second year in a row.
After a classic battle between heavyweight programs, it wasn't to be.
The No. 1 seeded Raiders (23-1) overcame three errors and stranding 11 runners on base to take the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning at UMass Lowell's River View Field, going on to win the state semifinal, 4-2 before a large crowd.
The Tanners hit two long solo shots out of the park, both over the left field fence. The first was by Logan Lomasney in the top of the first and the other in the third by Abby Bettencourt, who had two of her team's six hits.
Central Catholic only had one homer, but it was the game winner: A two-run shot by No. 9 hitter sophomore Isabella Boyer in the fifth with Ava Perotta aboard after walking. That was all the Raiders needed to advance to the state final for the first time ever.
"We have a lot of faith in Isabella, and she puts the bat on the ball," said Raiders coach Stacy Ciccolo. "We also have a lot of respect for their pitching, and (Bettencourt) kept us off balance. We were able to get runners on, but couldn't score and made errors. We needed to settle down, and once we did we played a lot better."
Central's Julia Malowitz started and worked the first five innings before freshman Elizabeth Kearny took over in the sixth. It was a strategic decision by Cicolo that worked out well: the freshman retired five of the last six batters, including striking out the side in order in the seventh.
The only Tanner to hit safely off the reliever was also a freshman, Lizzy Bettencourt. She tripled with two down, but the Raiders escaped when she was caught in a rundown trying to score on a grounder to shortstop.
"That second pitcher was quicker and gave us a different look," said Peabody coach Tawny Palmieri after her team finished with a 21-2 record with both losses to CC. "Abby pitched a helluva game, and the difference was we hit two long shots while they only had one but with a runner on. The MIAA only gave us one day off after the North Andover game while every other team had two or three."
Abby Bettencourt allowed eight hits and walked six (one intentionally) while striking seven. She worked her way out of jams, and the Raiders tiedthe game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first but left the bases loaded. Again in the fourth they had the bases loaded but Abby Bettencourt struck out Zaynah Wotkowicz to end the threat.
"Abby doesn't get rattled, and that was such a small strike zone today which is a game changer against a good hitting team," Palmieri said.
Central Catholic turned two double plays, one to end the first and another twin killing in the fifth when Abby Bettencourt led off with a double, stole third, but was out trying to score on a ground out by Lomasney on a very close play at the plate.
In the seventh Peabody had 8-9-1 hitters up, and after Kearny struck out the first two, she faced Abby Bettencourt, the team's best hitter. It was the perfect situation for the Tanners, but Kearny punched her out swinging to end it.
"It doesn't come down to one pitch, it's a series of pitches that determine things," said Palmieri. "I'm proud of how we fought all the way never giving up. It's been a great season, and we're just one town going up against an all-star team with the best players from all over.
Kiley Doolin and Caitlin Burke hit safely. Central will face the winner of King Philip/Taunton for the championship at UMass Amherst.
"We're really going to miss Bo (Bettencourt) and Penny (Spack) next year. They've been great players and great leaders. I know they'll go on to do really well at the next level," Palmieri noted.