For the first time in program history, the Ipswich High field hockey team is headed to the state championship.
In punching their ticket to Saturday’s Division 4 title game, the Tigers (18-1-1) outlasted top-seeded Monomoy in a shootout on Tuesday night on the Norwell High School turf. They’ll now take on a powerful Uxbridge squad (11 a.m. at Woburn High) for a chance to claim the crown.
No team in The Salem News readership area has ever won a state field hockey title; Danvers reached the title game in 1989 but fell. Rockport High did win a state championship in 1984, however.
If Uxbridge’s recent run is any indication of what’s to come, Ipswich will have its hands full. The third-seeded and unbeaten Spartans (19-0-2) have been utterly dominant throughout their tournament run, dismantling the likes of Narragansett (8-0), Luneberg (8-0), Cohasset (3-0) and most recently, Manchester Essex (6-0) in the semifinals.
“We’re definitely expecting them to be a very strong team offensively and defensively,” said first-year Ipswich head coach Nikki Pignone. “They score a lot of goals, they don’t let in a lot of goals, so that’s something that we definitely have to be prepared for.
“Similar to us, they don’t have one person that runs the show; they’re a pretty well-versed team overall. I think it’s going to come down to who shows up and who wants it more.”
While Uxbridge may be a slight favorite on paper due to their recent dominance — in particular the stunning 6-0 win over Manchester Essex, a team that gave Ipswich two competitive games during the regular season — the Tigers are no slouch. They’ve won 12 in a row and have gotten better and better as the season’s gone on.
That balance shows offensively as Halle Greenleaf, Chloe Pszenny, Ashton Flather and Linde Ruitenberg all scored at least six goals during the regular season, with Lexi James adding five tallies and seven assists. Kayden Flather, Estelle Gromko and Cairo Teehan have added playoff markers as well, helping form a collectively dangerous bunch on the attack.
When they’re at their best, the Tigers possess the ball well and carry out a patient attack. That’s certainly something they’ll strive for on a more consistent basis Saturday, after admittedly displaying occasional lapses in Tuesday’s thrilling win over Monomoy.
“I think we tend to play too defensively after we put a couple balls in the net,” Pignone admitted following Tuesday’s win. “So for the next game we’re going to have to work on playing a full 60 minutes of our game — and that’s offensive. Defensive when we it needs to be, but we can’t drop back and settle for that defensive safe net because if we had stayed offensive and put another ball in, we’d be well on our way home by now.”
Fortunately for Pignone, the Tigers are just as capable on the defensive end. So if and when they do suffer momentary bouts of lackadaisical tendencies, the D should be ready to step up and spark a swing in momentum.
Goalie Morgan Bodwell, who recorded 12 shutouts and allowed just nine goals during the regular season, was tremendous against Monomoy and has been a consistent last line of defense all season long. In front of Bodwell, Courtney Stevens, Ella Vogler and Azariah Lestage, among others, are as good as they come on that side of the field. Ipswich will need those three, as well as its midfield, to be on the top of their game against an Uxbridge team that boasts speed up and down its roster.
“I have heard that Uxbridge is quick but we have a couple players that can definitely keep up and that’s something we’ll work on in practice: defending against a quick first step and beating them to the ball with that first touch,” said Pignone.
At this point it’s anyone’s title for the taking, and Ipswich certainly hopes they can keep the incredible campaign going with one more gigantic triumph.
“For the most part, it’s just about going in and playing our game,” added Pignone. “For a team that scores five, six, seven goals a game consistently and has strength on both sides of the ball, there’s not much new that we can do to prepare for that. Just a lot of fine tuning; (our) team is capable of big things, and we’ll be ready to go when it’s game time.”
