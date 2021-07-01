CHAMPIONSHIP CHARACTER: St. John's Prep laxmen bring home first state title in 11 years by defeating BC High 

DANVERS — Destitutus Ventis, Remos Adhibe.
This Latin proverb, which translates into “If the wind will not serve, take to the oars”, served as the motto for the 2021 St. John's Prep lacrosse team. They had it stamped onto the back of their practice jerseys, heard it repeated ad nauseam from head coach John Pynchon and his staff, and took its meaning to heart: when things go wrong, work harder to make sure the job gets done.
A few minutes before noon on the first day of July, the Eagles finally got their season-long job completed.
Returning to their home turf at Glatz Field for the second straight day — necessitated after Wednesday night's scheduled contest was halted with 4:23 to go until halftime because of heavy lightning overheard — St. John's Prep passed the final test, defeating BC High, 11-7, for the program's first Division 1 state lacrosse championship since 2010.
"Every one of these guys has been dreaming about this moment their entire lives," said attackman Luke Surette, one of 13 Prep seniors who ended their career as champions. "I can't put into words how proud I am of our team, all that we've overcome and all the work we've put in to make this come true."
After being handed the state championship trophy and posing for the requisite team photos, the Prep players sprinted en masse over to the student section at Glatz Field to celebrate with classmates that had come to cheer them on. Later, a handful of Eagles gave their head coach an ice cold bath on a humid day by pouring one of the team's water jugs over an unsuspecting Pynchon.
Finishing the season with a 17-1 record, St. John's Prep defeated BC High in three of four meetings this season (all at home).
Picking up where the two teams left off when lightning struck the night before, St. John's Prep began Thursday with a 9-4 lead, having scored five consecutive goals. That lead grew to 11-4 thanks to a pair of strikes from captain Michael Kelly as the visitors remained in a zone defense. The first of Kelly's strikes came on a nice pass from Jimmy Ayers (who scored 4 times Wednesday) just before halftime; his second goal was potted nine minutes into the third quarter off a shake and bake move out front.
"That delay couldn't have come at a worst time for us momentum-wise," admitted Pynchon, "because I feel we were about four minutes away from being up a lot, I think. We were just on one of those rolls ... that 5-goal stretch was as good as we've had all year."
South champion BC High (14-4) never stopped fighting and locked it down defensively from that point forward. But costly unforced turnovers and the inability to win a single second half faceoff hurt the visitors. They remained in the hunt, with Louis Timmons (2 goals) scoring before the third quarter ended and Will Emsing and Owen Porter adding fourth quarter lamplighters, but that's as close as the Dorchester Eagles got.
Pynchon, who said he had never been involved in a game that was delayed and continued the next day before (even asking NCAA, high school and pro lacrosse official working Thursday's contest, Dave Pinciaro of Beverly, if he had ether), gave a ton of credit to BC High head coach Marcus Craigwell, his staff and players for having them ready to go Thursday.
"I can't imagine having to wait around, get back on their bus, go back home and come back today," he said. "They came right out after us, so I'm glad we had that (20) minutes last night instead of having to start the whole game over."
Their last real chance at pulling off a shocker came with 2:26 to play when Prep senior goaltender Kaden Quirk made the best, and last, of his six saves, flashing his stick to net a shot from Timmons in traffic.
St. John's Prep's defenders made sure that was the ballgame. Connor Kelly concluded a spectacular junior season by eating up ground balls and keeping BC High's offensive guys on the perimeter. So too did the unit's leader, captain Michael Ayers, as did senior Emmett Schillinger ("he was huge on a couple of man down kills," said Pynchon), juniors Christian Rooney and Tim Haarmann, LSM's Sean O'Brian, Nolan Philpott and Andrew Klein, and defensive middies such as Grady McGowan and Drew Fietze.
"Coach Pynchon has always had us ready for any situation that came up, and this was no different," said Quirk, who transferred into St. John's Prep a year ago from St. Mary's. "He'd say 'When adversity hits, be ready to adapt' and we always did. This was another case: (the lightning) was nothing we could control, so we just faced it, came out (Thursday), did our jobs and everything took care of itself."
As they had been all season, Graham Tyson (who scored a goal Wednesday night directly off a draw, giving St. John's an 8-4 lead) and Owen Umansky were dominant at the faceoff X. Tyson won 8-of-11 and Umansky claimed 4-of-7.
Ayers, a sophomore attackman who finished as the Prep's leading scorer with 46 goals, 22 assists and 68 points, had four goals and an assist in this championship clincher. All four of his goals came in the first half Wednesday night, with three of those coming in rapid-fire sequence.
Kelly, a midfielder, added two goals and a helper; senior middie Charlie Danis (who scored 4 of his 8 goals this season in the playoffs) added two snipes; junior attack Tommy Sarni had one goal and one assist; and sophomore midfielder Lucas Verrier and Tyson also scored. Junior midfielder Charlie Wilmot added a pair of assists; senior captain Pat Atkins added one.
"I'm incredibly proud of these guys and how they worked, the time and effort they put in to get here," Pynchon said. "And it's great to be able to do this at home, an opportunity you almost never get.
"It's a fitting ending," he added. "A wild ending to a wild season in a wild school year."