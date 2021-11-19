After a spectacular season where nearly everything has worked out in their favor, the Ipswich High volleyball team has one final hurdle to climb.
The Tigers will face Medway for the Division 4 state championship Saturday (1:30 p.m.) at the Tewksbury High gymnasium. It will mark the Orange-and-Black’s first-ever trip to the title game.
Top seeded Ipswich (21-1) has won 15 straight matches since their only setback against arch rival Hamilton-Wenham back on Oct. 5. They beat each of their first three postseason opponents by identical 3-0 scores, included Nipmuc in the quarterfinals, before rallying to defeat Advanced Math and Science Academy, 3-2, in the semifinal round. In that match, the Eagles took the fourth set, 31-29 to even things up at 2-2, but the Tigers bounced back to win the deciding fifth set, 16-14.
That fifth set was knotted at 14-14 before Ipswich won the next two points to advance.
“We knew this was it: win or go home, and we had to compete harder,” said junior outside hitter Grace Sorensen. “We did not want it to end.”
Both Division 4 semifinals were held at Woburn High Wednesday night, with the Lynnfield-Medway game also going five sets. Coach Staci Sonke and her players had a chance to watch.
“We saw the last two-and-a-half sets,” said Sonke. “Medway has two strong outside hitters who played very well. It was a pretty good battle back and forth.
Sonke said her girls are “used to having to dig deep”, having pulled out 5-set wins not only over AMSA but also Lynnfiefld, Marblehead and Beverly during the regular season.
“We’re so excited to be in the state finals. The girls have worked their butts off to get here, and we’re expecting a great match with Medway,” Sonke said. “
“I wasn’t the coach back in 2019 when Ipswich won the (Division 3 North) title, and there are only three girls on our roster that were part of it. It’s a whole new level, especially since Covid-19. As we advance, the competition gets better and the spotlight bigger. I call timeouts to settle the team down and keep focused.”
One of the keys to victory on Wednesday night for Ipswich was a strong play of the setters sophomore Tess O’Flynn and junior Kendra Brown. O’Flynn, Sorensen, Liz Linkletter, and Ella Stein were all in double digits for digs against AMSA.
“We have a lot of strong hitters, and our young setters do a great job even though they’ve been experiencing spotlight games for the first time. They’re like football quarterbacks setting things up for the hitters to put it over the net,” said Sonke. “I was a setter and know it’s not an easy position. Claire O’Flynn, Grace, and Meghan Wallace are our front row players. If one is not working, Tess and Kendra will look to the other two.
“Linkletter, our defensive specialist, had over 20 digs in the last game. We were keeping totals on an iPad that went out late in the third set, and she already had 19. Liz was named to the Division 2-4-5 All State team; she’s been terrific all season.”
Medway, coached by Gary Patch, is 19-3 and the No. 3 seed in the Division 4 draw. The Mustangs beat Rockland, 3-0 in the quarterfinals before slugging it out with the Pioneers in the semis.
Senior captain Maggie Regan, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter, was the Tri-Valley League MVP this fall. She powered her team with 22 kills, leading a 9-3 run in the deciding set to knock off No. 2 seeded Lynnfield.
The other big outside hitter for Medway, Amy Johnston, added 11 kills. Regan and Johnston have been dubbed the “Twin Towers”.
The last time the Mustangs went to the state finals was back in 2001 when they bested Bourne in Division 3.
The Tigers don’t rely on any one player, but a total team effort with everyone working together.. That formula has led to a terrific season and a berth in the state finals. They’re looking for one more win and a state championship.