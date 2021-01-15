GLOUCESTER — Following Friday night's defeat at Gloucester, the Masconomet boys basketball team holds just a 1-2 record in the early stages of this new campaign.
But if there's one thing that's been visibly apparent through those first three games, it's the Chieftains all-out effort.
From tip-off to the final buzzer, Masco has guys that truly want to compete and want to win, and it's shown in a big way. In Friday's setback in particular, the Chieftains came out of the gate battling but struggled mightily from the floor en route to a double-digit halftime deficit. That lead ballooned to as many as 22 at one point, before Masco came storming back to cut it to five.
Gloucester eventually hung on thanks to some clutch free throws down the stretch, but the 51-43 final score certainly could've been a lot worse if Masco had taken their foot off the gas even a little bit.
"That's the one thing I noticed watching film on (Masco) was how scrappy and physical they play," said Gloucester head coach Adam Philpott. "I tried to relay that to these guys before the game but (Masco) just attacked the glass and we fell asleep on some box outs and didn't handle their pressure as good as we needed to down the stretch."
High praise from a coach whose team actually came out on the winning side of this one.
What looked to be a blowout early turned into a competitive and exciting affair. Going through the quarters, it was 10-4 Gloucester after one, 29-14 Gloucester at the half, and 40-22 Gloucester after three.
But towards the end of the third frame the Chieftains began to gain some momentum, grinding relentlessly on the defensive end and finally getting some shots to drop on offense.
Masco senior captain Spencer Butterworth began the final quarter by scoring six straight points as his team dug into the deficit. Butterworth's aggression offensively and sense of urgency certainly rubbed off on his teammates, as they made one final push.
"Spence is always sincere with his effort and his willingness to do what you want him to do," said Chieftains' head coach Steve Heintz. "I think he felt a little pressure starting and having to perform whatever we create in our minds, but tonight was just all on effort; attack the rim, offensive rebounds, getting to the free throw line ... just the hustle plays. That's what we talked about when we took him out of the starting lineup was make some things happen that free you up to contribute in a lot of ways. He was an absolute warrior tonight."
Despite coming off the bench on Friday, Butterworth closed things out for his squad and finished with nine points (all in the second half), seven of which came via the free throw line where he posted a 7-for-8 clip.
While Butterworth was getting into the lane and making things happen, his teammates joined in on defense to force a number of turnovers and tough shots for the Fishermen. Michael Lepore was terrific with his on-ball, full court pressure; Brennan Johnston got after it on both ends and had two big buckets in the fourth; Matt Richardson scored 10 of his team-high 15 points after the break; and Greg Walker was a presence down low and played some terrific defense overall.
Through all that strong play, the Chieftains sliced it to 46-41 with about a minute to play, but couldn't quite get over the hump as Gloucester survived a real scare late.
"A lot of the guys that came off the bench and don't always get the playing time, they're staying ready and they're committed just as much as the kids who normally play a lot," said Heintz. "It's about always being ready and giving a little bit more than just the normal effort. Our kids work very hard I will say, and that's who we are. But we took that effort to another level tonight for the last 10 minutes of the game."
For Gloucester, which absolutely rolling in the first half and looked to be well on the way to a blowout win, it was another balanced scoring attack to get the job done. Zach Oliver led his team with 14 points, Byron Thomas chipped in 12; Jack Patten had eight points, all from the charity stripe; and Jayden DelTorchio finished with nine. In addition, big man Gavyn Hillier played a strong overall game with five points.
Philpott knows his team will rely on a number of guys offensively this winter, with multiple players capable of contributing on any given night.
"That's how we want to be. I think we have five capable starters and even guys off the bench and I like our balance on offense," he said. "We have two bigs that we feel like we can throw it into for baskets and guys ont he wings that can shoot as well. I thought PJ Zappa played great off the bench in the first half. Overall I wasn't as frustrated with the scoring besides in the fourth quarter where we only had one field goal, it was more the defensive effort and second half breakdowns that hurt us."
Masco also got some strong play from sophomore Matt Richardson, who scored 15 points as well including a triple in the second frame.
Gloucester 51, Masconomet 43
at Gloucester High School
Masco: Osgood 0-0-0, Dillon 2-0-4, Richardson 6-2-15, Ethan Cote 1-0-2, Jake Cobak 2-0-4, Lepore 0-1-1, Butterworth 1-7-9, Johnston 2-0-4, Angelo Leone 1-0-2, Walker 1-0-2. Totals: 16-9-43.
Gloucester: Patten 0-8-8, Thomas 4-2-12, Deltorchio 3-3-9, Hillier 1-3-5, Borrowick 1-0-3, Oliver 3-7-14. Totals: 12-23-51.
3-pointers: M, Richardson; G, Thomas 2, Oliver.
Halftime: 29-14, Gloucester.