DANVERS — Tuesday night’s frigid boys soccer match between Masconomet and visiting Longmeadow was one of those games where it felt like both squads deserved to win.
Lining up for a Division 2 second round playoff tilt, the two foes traded possession throughout with neither side able to find the back of the net for the first 80 minutes. Longmeadow, however, boasted a visible advantage in the height and overall size department, and that reality came in to play in a big way down the stretch.
The Lancers used that height on one final play, getting a throw-in that was heaved into the box before Braden Costas was able to punch it home for the game’s only goal. Masco quickly sprinted up to midfield and awaited the referees whistle for what they hoped would be one last chance at the equalizer, but it wasn’t meant to be.
With the 1-0 loss, Masconomet (16-4) has now fallen to Longmeadow in two straight postseasons after being ousted in the Div. 2 quarterfinals last fall.
“We just couldn’t win the head balls, couldn’t win the second head ball, and couldn’t get it down to our feet,” said Masconomet head coach Jared Scarpaci. “That’s where we struggled the most.
“The second half was played 90 percent in the air, and we’re just not the tallest team. That last throw was very challenging to defend against; I think they had four in a row right there and finally got one (for a goal).”
Despite their disadvantages on balls through the air, Masco did everything it could to stay in the game.
The Chieftains, which were hosting the game on the turf at Essex Tech due to an unplayable home surface, actually out-possessed their opponents for the majority of the first half while generating three corner kicks and a pair of shots on goal.
Guys like Ara Scarpaci, Jason Karas, Aidan Colleran and Jack Fiedler made some great runs on the attack, but were never quite able to penetrate the Lancers’ last line of defense. Coach Scarpaci also singled out the play of junior Jack Wexler, who turned in another terrific performance on both sides of the ball.
“Jack’s played outstanding for the last two games, the best he’s played this season,” said Scarpaci.
The second half belonged to Longmeadow, however, as it got in a bit of a groove in terms of possession while generating real chances at a goal. In the first 15 or so minutes after the break, the Lancers had a couple of great crosses and subsequent shots, including one that sailed just over the crossbar.
Then, following a breakaway chance by Wexler that was challenged by Longmeadow’s keeper with success, the visitors again applied pressure and nearly put one home on an absolute boot from the 35-yard-line that nicked the top of the crossbar. Masco keeper Marco Russo, who was tremendous throughout, also came up with a huge diving save to his right in the 65th minute.
But just as it appeared we were headed for overtime, Longmeadow finally capitalized on a long throw into the box to officially seal the deal.
“That last minute (after Longmeadow scored) we had like three chances right there,” said Scarpaci.
“They really battled all year and I think that’s sort of a mantra we’ve had is that we battle. Every win we had, I wouldn’t say it really always came easy. We battled against Peabody, Beverly, Marblehead, Saugus, (St. John’s Prep), Pentucket ... all those schools that weren’t easy games, but we came out on top on a lot of those.”
The Chieftains, who were playing without injured senior captain Steven Ralph, may have been undersized, but guys like Abdullah Merhi, Christian Shaffer and Andrew Vonner truly gave it their all for a full 80-plus minutes.
“I can’t say enough about those guys,” said Scarpaci.
It was unquestionably a tough way to go out for Masco, but with just six seniors graduating in the spring, the Chieftains have plenty to look forward to in 2023.
