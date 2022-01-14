BOXFORD — Is there anything better than a down-to-the-wire, overtime high school basketball game?
OK, maybe that's a slight exaggeration. But anyone in attendance for Friday night's Northeastern Conference boys hoop battle between Masconomet and visiting Peabody certainly didn't walk away disappointed.
The game had it all: gritty, physical defense from both sides, momentum swinging jump shots, timely free throws and of course, an extra five minutes of free basketball.
Masconomet wound up securing a 60-57 home win, and certainly earned it in a game that realistically could've gone either way.
"I thought that it was just a great high school basketball game," said Tanners' head coach Thad Broughton, whose team fell by 20 points in their season opener against Masco exactly one month ago.
"Big plays on both sides and I thought obviously it could've gone either way. Terrible way to lose in overtime like that, but we wanted to put a better product on the court tonight (compared to last time against the Chieftains) and I thought we did that."
With just under two minutes to play things looked bleak for the Tanners. Masco had just seized their biggest lead of the game at six points and Peabody was looking for that one big shot to turn the tide.
Insert Nick Soper.
After the Tanners had cut the lead to just four in crunch time, the senior guard canned a triple to bring his team within one, aided on a defensive stand, then came down the court in transition and confidently splashed another 3-ball to send Peabody in front by two. Masco's Jake Coback followed up with a tough layup in traffic to knot the score again, and two possessions later we headed to overtime.
"Nick has really stepped it up this year and when we need him the most he hit some free throws and those two threes were huge," said Broughton. "He was definitely a big reason why we were in that game."
The two teams continued to go at each other in the extra frame, setting up a frantic finish in front of a packed house. But in the end it was the Chieftains that got it done; they had rallied from a five-point deficit in the opening half, and never lost focus despite facing constant pressure on the offensive end.
Matt Richardson was huge in the win, scoring 14 points, grabbing 16 rebounds, dishing out three assists and swiping four steals. Ben Dillon added 13 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals, while Simon Berents (10 points, 7 rebounds) played what Masco head coach Steve Heintz called "the game of his life."
"I like our resilience all the time and our effort is always off the charts," said Heintz, his team now 5-2 on the season. "We're just sometimes short on execution, mainly on the offensive end, and we lose composure and we turn the basketball over. But in the end to see how many mistakes we may have made and to come out alright, I think it's a statement about our guys."
Peabody did have a chance to send the game into a second overtime with a buzzer beating triple, but Colin Berube's final shot was off the mark.
"Colin is a phenomenal shooter, so we're very comfortable with him taking a 3-pointer there," said Broughton. "He had a clean look, it just didn't go for him. But we're very comfortable with that shot that we took and we'd have him take that every time."
Prior to the competitive, back and forth final stretch, Masco had taken a slight 26-24 lead at halftime and led 39-38 after three. Berents hit some timely shots throughout while playing stellar defense on the capable Tanner guards, while Coback's energy was infectious from opening tip until final horn. The latter finished with nine points and four boards, but his modest stat line didn't tell the whole story; he had a potential game-winning tip-in roll off the rim at the end of regulation to boot.
Masco's overall balance was key in the victory, and it's something that Heintz hopes to see more of moving forward.
"We've had two games where only three guys have scored for us. So ever since Christmas we've been talking about balance and getting other guys involved. It's gradually coming, we're working on it every day. If we become a more balanced team we're a better team, obviously."
For Peabody, Soper finished with 14 points to lead the way while Shea Lynch was tremendous throughout, particularly in the second half, en route to a 12-point, 5-rebound, 3-assist, 2-steal performance. Luke Roan also had some nice drives and finishes and crashed the glass hard, finishing with 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Anthony Forte added 13 points, four rebounds and two steals.
Masconomet 60, Peabody 57
at Masconomet Regional High School
Peabody: Nick Soper 4-4-14, Anthony Forte 5-1-13, Shea Lynch 5-1-12, Luke Roan 3-6-12, Danny Barrett 2-0-4, Colin Berube 1-0-2. Totals: 20-12-57.
Masconomet: Matt Richardson 7-0-14, Ben Dillon 4-5-13, Simon Berents 5-0-10, Jake Coback 3-3-9, Corin Canada-Hunt 2-1-5, Will Mitchell 2-0-5, Brennan Johnston 2-0-4. Totals: 25-9-60.
Halftime: 26-24, Masconomet
3-pointers: P — Soper 2, Forte 2, Lynch; M — Mitchell.
Records: P 6-4; M 5-2