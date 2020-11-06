BOXFORD — The modified soccer rules that did away with corner kicks have led to a lot fewer goals being score on set pieces on pitches across the Bay State this fall. Friday night at Masconomet, though, the Chieftains found a way to convert one of those chances and it made all the difference.
Senior Morgan Bovardi beat a defender to the far post to knock home Carissa Scannell's perfect, arching service from an indirect free kick to break a late tie send the Chieftains to a 3-2 win over Beverly under the lights at Walt Roberts Field.
The unbeaten Chieftains (6-0-1) toppled the Panthers (5-3) for the second time in ten days by identical scores. Masco, in fact, has netted six of the seven goals Beverly's conceded all season and four of those have come off Bovardi's foot.
On the other end of the spectrum, Beverly had scored four of the five goals Masconomet has allowed all season. Twice Friday night, the Panthers broke down the defense and scored to even the score. The steady Chieftains didn't panic and found a way to emerge with the win.
"I think when we get scored on it surprises us a little. Beverly putting two in on us two weeks in a row says something about how good that team is," Masco coach Alison Lecesse said. "The fact that we came back every time is a testament to how these girls fight every step of the way."
Elena Lindonen was a handful at outside mid, essentially terrorizing the Beverly defense with constant motion. She created Bovardi's first goal by breaking in along the left side and sending a perfect no-look centering pass behind her when she heard Bovardi calling for the ball. The senior sniper buried her 9th goal of the year at the 13-minute mark for a 1-0 lead.
After Beverly drew even on Cierra Merritt's arching shot in the 18th minute to make it 1-1 by halftime, Lindonen made another tiebreaking goal happen. She carried into the box, cut across the middle and got the ball to ricochet off a Beverly defender to earn credit for a 2-1 lead just three minutes into the second half.
"She's unbelievable," Lecesse said of Lindonen, who has four goals and five assists on the year. "She was all over the place."
Beverly got the game level once more when Sam Carnevale deposited a rebound by keeper Marcy Clapp (seven saves) at the 50-minute mark. As they did after scoring their first goal, the Panthers carried the next 5-10 minutes of play with some great scoring chanced by Kayleigh Crowell and Izzy Sullivan sailing just wide of the net.
"We're a team that rides momentum and you could tell we were feeling good today. We had a lot more opportunities than we did against them last time," Beverly coach Samantha Charest said. "We didn't capitalize but this was a great game. Masco is a fantastic team."
Beverly co-captain Lia Whitehair had a great look at the new cut down by sophomore defender Kylie Dumont, who had a tremendous game on the back line for the Chieftains.
"She's normally an outside back and she's shifted to center perfectly. She's one of the most calm players on the ball I've ever seen," said Lecesse. "The way she picks pockets, picks up head up and finds a pass ... she saves us."
Keeper Sydney Anderson made 12 saves and kept Bovardi at bay with one-handed punch saves on two occasions. The Panthers defended well until that final set piece that Scannell put exactly where it needed to be for Bovardi to break the tie.
"Syd was phenomenal but if you give up six or seven of those set pieces they're probably going to put one in," said Charest. "Masco puts you in situations where you have to foul, though. I can blame us all day but the fact is they put us in those situations because they play so fast with such skill."
Merritt, Sarah Hall and Crowell helped Beverly push forward and threaten to tie the game a third time in the last ten minutes. With help from Dumont, Ali Karafotias and great midfield play from Allie Vaillancourt, the Chieftains held them at bay.
"Beverly had an endless list of tall strong players ... Whitehair, Hall, Carnevale, they're all great," Lecesse said. "Merritt was beating us pretty good so we had to shift some things around and keep fresh legs out there."