PEABODY -- On paper the 3-1 win by seventh seed Longmeadow over No. 2 Masconomet was a startling upset.
After 20 straight wins, the Chieftains boys soccer squad suffered their first loss in the Division 2 Round of 8 on the turf at a windy Bishop Fenwick.
A skilled, very physical Lancer team wasted little time getting on the board, and by halftime had a commanding 3-0 lead. Masco fought back, controlling play in the second half, but it was a question of too little, too late when senior captain Sam Brockelman scored the lone goal for his team on a penalty shot with 17 minutes remaining.
"We got off to a slow start, and that goal Longmeadow scored in the first four minutes certainly hurt," said Masco coach Jared Scarpaci. "The tough start was very hard to overcome, and we were chasing the game the rest of the way. We did it in our previous game and came out on top (3-2 over Wayland on PK's), but this time couldn't.
"They are very skilled, and Longmeadow has a great program. They were Division 1 state champs in 2019, and I think they'll go far again this time."
Colin Goodhines, the Lancers go-to senior forward scored twice in the first 40 minutes. Freddy Koran won a 50-50 ball at midfield and raced down the right sideline before passing to Goodhines, who blasted a shot into the lower left corner out of the reach of Masco goalie Kevin Pelletier in the fourth minute of play.
Pelletier came up with one of his best saves to rob Ryan Mulderig midway through the first half, but the Lancers struck again in the 25th minute off a free kick by Mulderig. Pelletier stopped the initial shot, but the rebound came out to Connor Rintoul at the right post, and he sent it into the right corner of the net a high kick, 2-0.
Longmeadow had controlled the first 15 minutes before the Chieftains picked up the pace and began attacking, but in the 31st minute Goodhines struck again. He fired a bullet into the net on a free kick play started by Mulderig to make it 3-0.
"Goodhines is a great player and our go to guy," said Lancer coach John Pantuosco. "I've watched a lot of soccer, and he's the most difficult forward to cover that I've seen. He's always dangerous and so tough to cover.
"Masco is a fantastic team and had us worried all the way. They're poised and controlled while we're just the opposite. We hit hard and run hard, but that's what works for us."
It wasn't just midfielder Goodhines, who later rang a shot off the post with Pelletier out of the net to cut down the angle, but Mulderig, Rintoul, and Koran that were hard to contain on the senior laden team that passes the ball well to find the open man.
The Chieftains were pumped up in the second half, trying desperately to close the gap, and made some nice runs. But defender Colin Achatz did a good job turning away chances before they got to goalie Quinn Henrey.
In the 73rd minute Brockelman scored a PK with a perfect low shot that changed momentum in the Chieftains' favor. Brockelman, James Teleos, Nate Collins, and Jason Karas had some nice runs, but the Lancers were content to sit on the lead and play a conservative style. Pantuosco kept yelling at his players not to foul, wanting to avoid any further PK's.
"We were facing a challenge even though we played well, especially in the second half," said Scarpaci. "Brockelman was outstanding controlling the middle. Eoin O'Brien also had a strong game along with Zack Peterson on defense and Nate Collins up top."
The loss was disappointing for the Chieftains, but doesn't take away anything from their undefeated regular season and NEC championship.
"We came off a great undefeated season last year, and I honestly don't think people expected us to do it again," said senior captain Brockelman. "We have a bunch of seniors that are really good leaders, not just the captains but all the guys. We had fun on and off the field, and I couldn't think of a better group of guys to play soccer with.
"Longmeadow has a bunch of kids that are really good soccer players, not just athletes," he added. "It was tough to go down a goal right away and there's no question that hurt us, but I'm proud of the way the team fought hard right to the end."