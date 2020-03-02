Chieftains, Vikings ready for rematch

There won't be many secrets between the boys hockey teams from Masconomet and Triton when they clash in the Division 2 North semifinals on Tuesday at Chelmsford Forum.
The Cape Ann League rivals are meeting for the third time this season and for the second straight year in the state tournament with a spot in the sectional title game on the line.
"And I think we played three times the year before that because we played in the Newburyport tournament," noted Masco head coach Andrew Jackson. "It's something like nine games in a little more than two years. That's a lot of hockey. It's a very familiar opponent and one that we respect greatly."
Though the top-seeded Chieftains (18-3-1) won both regular season games in Cape Ann League play this winter, they know beating a team for a third time is often difficult. Just last year, Masco swept the regular season series but was bounced by the Vikings (16-4-2) in the second round of the tournament.
"That was the biggest game of all the times we've played them and they got it," Jackson said. "(Coach) Ryan Sheehan has done an awesome job with their group. They play sound defense, they're three lines deep and they have some really good scorers up front."
Brad Killion is Triton's leading scorer with 15 goals and 17 assists for 32 points. James Tatro checks in at 16 tallies and 31 points, Cale Kohan had 12 goals and 27 points and Tyler Godfrey's been dangerous with six goals and 17 points. The Vikings, who beat Winthrop and Wilmington in one-goal playoff games, are battle tested with impressive wins over Division 1 foes like Melrose and Wellesley on their ledger.
On the Masconomet end, scoring depth is a strength as well. Senior Jason Scheuler leads the pack with 13 goals and 30 points while junior Peyton Defeo had 10 goals and 25 points. Aaron Zenus had also lit the lamp in double digits for the Chieftains and freshman Kai Roberto ins't far off with nine.
The Chieftains are also well minded in their defensive end: Physically imposing defensemen Shawn Callahan and Jack Corcoran are both experienced captains and goaltender Tucker Hanson is one of the region's best coming off a career-high 42 saves in the quarterfinal win over Boston Latin.
That tale of the tape adds up to what'll likely be a typical high school playoff game: Tight checking, intense and determined by the ability to capitalize on opportunities that present themselves.
"Our guys are physically and mentally ready to embrace that do-or-die mentality," Jackson said. "The details are huge in spots like this and we've been focused on buttoning down those details. Honestly, the special teams may have a big role. Triton has a great power play and some really skilled guys on the back end who can do some damage when you're a man down."
Aiming to make it back to a North final (which would be next Monday against the Lincoln-Sudbury/North Andover winner) for the first time in 22 years, the Chieftains are surely not getting ahead of themselves. There's far too much respect for Triton for that. Masco's experienced senior class is emphasizing staying in the moment and making the most of what's left of their high school careers.
"They've kind of had every situation thrown at them in their four year. They're a very determined senior class and they thrive on the competition. They just love going out to compete," Jackson said. "They make it fun to go to the rink every day."
