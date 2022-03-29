After four seasons behind the bench and an overall record of 47-22-10, Chris Wells has decided to resign as head coach of the Marblehead High boys hockey team.
"Simply put, I didn't feel as though I could give 100 percent of myself to the team," said the 39-year-old Wells. "It's not something I wanted to do, but there's just so much going on in my life right now."
A resident of Cape Ann, Wells cited the commute to practices the Headers would sometimes hold in the early morning at Connery Rink in Lynn (other times holding practices at Cronin Rink in Revere) that got to be difficult. He's also changing jobs -- moving from Essex Country Club, where he worked outside golf operations for the last 12 years, to a similar position at Salem Country Club -- which means his schedule could also be changing. He's also the father of a 4-year-old daughter.
"Something had to give," Wells admitted. "I didn't want to do this ... but I also didn't want to wait around until October or November and then inform the school, not giving them enough time to find the right person (to replace him). That wouldn't be fair to the school or the players."
Wells, who coached the Marblehead girls co-operative varsity team for one season before taking over the boys squad from former coach Bob Jackson prior to the 2018-19 season, informed his players about a week after the season ended that he'd made the difficult decision to step down.
"I told them, 'I expect 100 percent out of you, and when I can't give 100 percent myself, it's time for me to step away'," said the former college defenseman.
"The season can be a grind ... but the grind is what makes it so special and fun," added Wells. "It's a competitive atmosphere, we've always had good numbers in Marblehead, and the boys always give themselves a chance to win the (Northeastern) Conference title.
"I have absolutely no complaints about my time here ... the kids, the parents and administrators were all great."
Wells' two assistant coaches, Mike Donovan (varsity assistant) and his son, Brent (junior varsity coach), will also be stepping away from their respective posts.
"Chris is one of the hardest working guys I've ever been around," said Mike Donovan "He's got a deceiving personality, but reads people very well. He's a great thinker and deceptively funny.
"I loved coaching with him; he was always open to ideas and very straightforward with his players."
Marblehead athletic director Greg Ceglarski mentioned how Wells has been "a steady presence" on the Headers' bench the last four seasons and with the girls' team the year before that.
"We will certainly miss him next year. He brought a work ethic and determination that showed on his teams each winter, and that always started at the top with him and his staff," said Ceglarski.
"We couldn't be happier with the progress his teams made each year. He's leaving the team in good shape, as the culture he set from Day 1 was a positive, respectful, and hard working one. We appreciate the time and effort Chris has put into the program and wish him nothing but the best moving forward."
Wells stated that he still wants to coach, whether that's as an assistant or volunteer at some level.
"I'll be at a rink somewhere next winter," he chuckled.