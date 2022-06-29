Reilly Christie see the mascot at Salem High School, the witch, as an acronym.
“I’ve defined it as Work, Ignite, Trust, Champions, and Heart,” said the 27-year-old Christie, who has been named the school’s new athletic director.
“I’m very excited about this,” added Christie, who spent this past year teaching web development and programming as part of the high school’s computer science program. “I won’t have much time off this summer; I’m eager to hit the ground with both feet running.”
Christie takes over the athletic program from Scott Connolly, who decided after 15 years as the athletic director at Salem High (spending 18 years overall at the school) to take a similar position at Bishop Fenwick High School in neighboring Peabody.
“Scott’s a legend in Salem; he’ll definitely be missed,” said Christie, noting that Connolly served as mentor to him over the past year. “I hope to build upon the legacy he created. Salem High is in such a great position because of all the work Scott put in over the years. I want to honor what he’s done here and build upon that.”
A Delaware native who went to UMass Amherst and double majored in sports management and finance, Christie certainly has his finger on the pulse of Witches’ athletics. He was an assistant football coach on Matt Bouchard’s staff last fall, filled a similar role under Cliff Exilhomme with Salem’s wrestling team in the winter, and was the school’s head boys lacrosse this spring.
Engaged to Salem native Shannon Tucker — they’re due to be married next summer — Christie interned with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undergrad at UMass and later served as a defensive coach for the football team at Southern Methodist University before finding his way to the Witch City, where he’s now settled.
Being an athletic director, he said, was something that he aspired to become, but didn’t think that opportunity at Salem High would happen anytime soon. After Connolly announced two months ago that he’d be leaving for Fenwick, he decided to throw his hat in the ring. Christie was subsequently interviewed by the search committee (consisting of two SHS teachers (one who coaches), two Salem High parents, and a student-athlete), advanced to another interview with school principal Glenn Burns, and was hired.
Now, it’s about implementing his vision for the athletic program across the board. That includes fundraising as well as building what he termed “meaningful relationships” not only with the students current at Salem High — where he’d like to see an increase in athletic participation — but also youngsters at the Collins Middle School, the city’s elementary schools, and the community at large.
“We have to work to build those and build champions academically, socially and athletically. All of our student-athletes are scholars first,” he said.
He was confident in what he believes is future success in the Witches’ athletic programs.
“The talent that we have here in Salem is phenomenal, and it can easily compete for championships,” he said. “So keeping Salem kids at Salem High is a big thing. We all want to be wanted, and showing these kids that we want them coming to Salem High, to play sports, and choose the right sports for them is key.”
Christie talked about Salem’s “proud tradition” as a member of the Northeastern Conference, which dates back to 1973, and says it’s a league the Witches can compete in.
“That’s nothing that’s on our minds right now,” he said as far as Salem potentially moving out of the conference. “We’re really excited to be in the NEC and do well against our traditional rivals.”
The owner of a French Bulldog named Rudy and a cat named Pebbles, Christie would “definitely” want to continue coaching, but won’t commit to it at this point.
“We have 28 sports at Salem High, and I want to make sure I give the proper care and attention to all of them. My attention and care has to be equitable between every sport,” he said.
