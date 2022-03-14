The City of Salem Day at Kernwood Scholarship Application is now available. To be eligible, applicants must be residents of Salem who are graduating from high school and attending college in the fall. Scholarships are awarded based upon a combination of financial need and academic performance.
To request an application, send your name and mailing address to the Salem Day Kernwood Scholarship Committee, attn: Sally Hayes at 21 Fairmount Street, Salem, MA 01970 or at hayesward6@verizon.net. The application deadline is May 2, 2022.