The City of Salem Day at Kernwood Country Club Scholarship Application is now available.
To be eligible, applicants must be residents of Salem who are graduating from high school and attending college in the fall. Scholarships are awarded based upon a combination of financial need and academic performance.
To request an application, send your name and mailing address to the Salem Day Kernwood Scholarship Committee, c/o Sally Hayes at hayesward6@verizon.net or 21 Fairmount Street, Salem, Ma 01970.
The application deadline is April 30, 2021
