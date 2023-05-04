BOXFORD — There’s not much that separates the Masconomet and Peabody High girls lacrosse teams.
Currently leading the pack in the ever-competitive Northeastern Conference, the two teams battled to a one goal contest earlier this season, and Thursday’s rematch on the grass in Boxford certainly live up to that hype.
A quick spurt by the Chieftains towards the end of the opening half proved to be the difference, as the hosts possessed the ball with regularity down the stretch to hold on for an 11-8 victory. With the win, Masco moves to 11-1 on the year and 10-1 in conference play.
“That’s a good team,” Masco head coach Manny Lopes said of Peabody. “But one of the things that was on our list for improvement from last year was possession. I think we played seven non league games last year and lost five of them because we couldn’t hold on to the ball. So that was big today.”
After trading the game’s first eight goals for a 4-4 tie midway through the opening half, Masconomet made its push.
Sarah Bernier (2 goals) put her team in front before Emmy Clark (6 goals, 3 assists) rifled one home off a nice feed from Taylor Bovardi to increase the Masco lead to 6-4. Bovardi was in control all afternoon, dishing out four assists to go with two goals; she was moved up the field this year after playing much of last season in the back, and it’s paid off in a big way for the Chieftains.
“I made a boo-boo last year and kept Taylor back on defense most of the year; a very serious boo-boo,” said Lopes. “Adding her as the sixth attacker or sometimes seventh attacker has made us that much more devastating.”
Peabody responded to climb back within one, but Masco scored the final two goals of the opening half, including another strike from Clark, to go into the break with some cushion at 8-5.
“We just gave them a little too much time and space,” said Peabody head coach Michelle Roach, her team now 7-4. “We know they’re a talented team so the biggest thing that I saw that we’ll work on is our body positioning. We were sort of coming from behind when we were trying to play D instead of getting a body in front of them between the player and the net.
“That’s a very small breakdown that we can work on in practice, but that’s what got us today.”
Ally Bettencourt did get the Tanners back within two with an early goal to open the second half. But Clark promptly responded with two straight before freshman Violet Malinowski found the back of the net, too, to make it an 11-6 game.
Malinowski’s goal came nearly eight minutes after Clark’s, as the Chieftains continued to run the clock with intelligent holds throughout the second half.
Bettencourt added her second and final goal of the afternoon shortly after, and sophomore Madi Barrett followed suit down the stretch. But the Tanners were never really able to get the ball back in the final minutes as Masco continued to move it around in the attacking zone as more time kept ticking off the game clock.
“We’re obviously disappointed with the result but this is a positive as far as where we’re at from a progress perspective,” added Roach, who singled out the leadership from her captains Katie Amico, McKenna Forni, Kayla Landry and Siobhan Smith throughout the game.
Peabody had some good looks at goal when they did possess it, especially after some nice draw work from the likes of Brooke Lomasney, Smith and Bettencourt. But Chieftains’ goalie (12 saves) Bitsy King made some terrific stops when it mattered most.
Peabody goalie Caitlin Snow had herself a great game as well, stopping nine shots in the setback.
Lomasney, who recently surpassed 100 career goals in just her second varsity season, finished with four goals and two assists to lead the Tanners. It was a clean game overall, with just three yellow cards on the day.
