BOXFORD — The Masconomet girls lacrosse team spotted visiting Scituate two goals at the start of Monday's Division 2 Round of 16 bout. But once they settled in, the Chieftains quickly found their groove on the much slower natural grass field.
Led by another fantastic performance from junior star Emmy Clark and some crisp execution offensively as a unit, Masconomet erased that early deficit in swift fashion, built a halftime advantage and kept its foot on the gas all the way to the finish line. The result was a 13-10 Chieftains' victory, one that sent them directly into an Elite 8 road matchup with top-seeded Notre Dame Hingham (tentatively scheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m.).
"I thought we did a good job. As one of my captains said, we've been working on (patience) for the past 21 games, and this is where it's going to come into play," said Masconomet head coach Manny Lopes. "I thought us winning the draw in the first half was key, too."
That patience was on full display after the somewhat sluggish start, and Masco undoubtedly benefited from some strong work in the draw circle from both Jolie Dalton and Bella Juliano. Once they garnered possession, the Chieftains rarely made mistakes with the ball. They made on-point passes and took intelligent shots without rushing.
Liza Brockelman (2 goals, 2 ground balls) scored her team's first goal nearly nine minutes into action to slice the deficit in half. Dalton (goal, assist) and Sarah Bernier (2 goals) quickly followed suit before Scuitate captain Charlotte Spaulding responded to tie things back up at 3-3.
But Juliano's go-ahead marker moments later proved to be a decisive one since the Chieftains never trailed again. Bernier also had a clutch goal with 12 seconds left in the opening half to give her team some added cushion with a 7-5 lead at the break.
In the second half Masco immediately carried the momentum, as Clark scored her second goal of the afternoon just 11 seconds in. The hosts went up by as many as four goals (10-6 and 12-8), holding just enough separation down the stretch to keep a talented Scituate team at bay.
Clark was the main beneficiary offensively, scoring four of her team-best five goals after intermission to go with her three assists and six loose ball controls. Clark also surpassed the 100-goal mark for the season in the process.
"Emmy's Emmy," said Lopes. "That's what she does."
Scituate did cut it to 12-10 with just under four minutes to play, but a terrific steal from Dalton as well as a big save from sophomore goalie MacKenzie Cronin helped seal the deal. Clark had a last second (literally) strike to finalize the scoring.
Defensively, Cronin was terrific between the posts. She made nine stops and was in good position all game to block off any angles.
"I want to point out the incredible play of my keeper," said Lopes. "She's a keeper that's never played lacrosse before (this season); she's a hockey goalie and I give my assistant coach (Annie Alfosin), who's a former goalie herself, a lot of credit. But (Cronin) is a big par of this thing. She has been a big part for the last 10 games and I'm really, really enthusiastic about her."
Maggie Sturgis (2 goals, 1 assist) also played great in the win, as did Taylor Bovardi (6 loose ball controls).
Masco will have its hands full with No. 1-seeded Notre Dame Hingham on Wednesday, a team they already lost to, 14-5, in the regular season finale. But Lopes knows his team can compete with the best of them, and is confident in their ability to flip the script this time around.
"That's the reason why I wanted to play them because I knew we'd see them somewhere down the line," said Lopes. "But if we can execute our game plan, which is patience, ball control ... basic fundamental skills that we teach at first, second and third grade ... if we can do that there's always a possibility we can come out of it on top.
"I have kids with incredible lacrosse IQ, incredible skill, we just need all of that together," he added. "That's what it's going to take to win this game, and we have the ability to do it across the board."