BEVERLY — The Beverly High boys basketball team and its Division 2 state semifinal opponent, Whitman-Hanson, seem to have a lot in common.
Not only are they both nicknamed the Panthers, but both squads possess size, experience and a serious commitment to defense.
While Beverly’s offensive game plan regularly focuses on an inside-out approach run through Duncan Moreland (6-foot-2), Jack Crowley (6-foot-3) and Austin Ayer (6-foot-4), Whitman-Hanson tends to use their size to shoot over the top from deep and grind you down with its length on the other end.
The two sectional champions will duke it out Wednesday at TD Garden (7:15 p.m.) for a chance to advance to Saturday’s Division 2 state championship.
“Whitman-Hanson is a lot taller than the past two teams (Burlington and Belmont) we played, but they love to play on the perimeter,” said Beverly (21-2) head coach Matt Karakoudas. “They love to play man-to-man defense, too, and that’s what we’ve been seeing.”
So exactly how tall are the other Panthers? Well, nobody in their starting lineup is shorter than 6-feet.
There’s sturdy 6-foot senior point guard Steve Kelly; sharpshooting 6-foot-7 senior swingman Ben Rice; juniors Cole LeVangie (6-3) and Nate Amado (6-3) and another guard, senior John Zeidan (6-foot). The Patriot League MVP Kelly certainly steers the ship while Rice is the team’s leading scorer.
According to Whitman-Hanson (24-2) head coach Bob Rodgers, all five returning starters have had at least one game with 20-plus points.
“Our entire starting five is back from last year’s team, so they’ve been on a mission since that season ended to try and make sure that we went further than we did last year,” said Rodgers, whose team lost in overtime to New Mission in the Division 2 South semifinals last winter. Whitman-Hanson is currently riding a 22-game win streak and also won sectional crowns in 2016 and 2017.
“The thing with us is when you commit to taking something away from us, you can usually do that,” Rodgers added. “But the problem with our team is that we have other guys that can step up. Our team is very unselfish.”
Sound familiar?
The South champions will likely try to limit the production from both Crowley and Moreland — who combined for 51 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday’s North championship win over Belmont. But Beverly, too, possesses plenty of pieces around its dynamic duo to step up and fill the void if needed (i.e. Damian Bouras, Justin De La Cruz, Gabe Copeland, Nick Braganca and Ayer).
At this point in the tournament, any team Beverly faced was likely going to boast depth — and vice versa. In any case, Wednesday’s state semifinal tilt appears to have the makings of a heavyweight fight.
“They’re really good; really good,” Rodgers said of Beverly. “The coach has done such an amazing job. I was able to see some film from the beginning of the year and you can see their steady progression. They’re outstanding, and obviously Crowley and Moreland are just special players. You can coach for a long time and may never get another one like those guys. They just don’t come around very often.”
The respect was mutual from Karakoudas.
“It’s going to be a tough challenge for sure. They definitely get after it defensively,” Karakoudas said of Whitman-Hanson. “They’re another team that puts five guys on the floor that can all shoot the three, which is just basketball nowadays. They’re a very good team and we expect a good battle of the Panthers.”
Regardless of which team comes out on top, Karakoudas made it clear that the opportunity to compete on the famed Beantown parquet is something his team shouldn’t take for granted.
“I hope next year we’ll be back, but it really is incredibly special,” he said. “I was lucky enough to play there myself along with (assistant) coach (Jeff) Downey when we were at St. Mary’s and went to the Garden two years in a row in 2001 and 2002, winning back-to-back titles there.
“One of the things when I got into coaching was that I was lucky enough to have that feeling of playing there and winning with your friends,” he continued, “and that’s one of the things I was really hoping to bring to Beverly. Of course we want to win and move on, and that’s what we’re focused on. But at the same time, it’s fun to be there and we want these guys to have fun and enjoy the experience.”
