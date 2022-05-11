PEABODY — State tournament time is only a few weeks off, and both Beverly and Peabody High will be there when the invitations are sent out.
The Panthers and host Tanners battled for seven innings Wednesday afternoon, with hits at a premium as Peabody ace Abby Bettencourt and Beverly’s Emily Stilwell were both on their games. Bettencourt ultimately emerged as the winner, scattering three hits and a walk while striking out 13 in a 1-0 Peabody win at Kiley Field.
It wasn’t until Bettencourt recorded her final strikeout of the day that the Tanners could exhale and remain unbeaten in the Northeastern Conference.
Stilwell gave up four hits and five walks while fanning three.
“Obviously I would have preferred a win, but this was a pitcher’s duel, but this was a pitcher’s duel and defensive battle,” said Beverly (9-3) head coach Megan Sudak. Her club saw Stilwell spin a gem of her own with a four-hitter, walking five and striking out three.
“The first time we faced Peabody they won by the mercy rule. This was was much, much better,” added Sudak. “We’re playing with a lot more confidence now.”
Beverly, playing its third game in three days, was fresh off a 3-1 non-league win over Concord-Carlisle the previous afternoon, but couldn’t come up with a timely hit when they needed to in this one. They stranded runners on base in the first, second, fourth, fifth, and sixth innings.
Their best opportunity came in the top of the fifth when Jazmine Sullivan led off with a single and went to second on Grace Coughlin’s bunt. Bettencourt struck out the next batter, and captain Jamie DuPont’s bunt was scooped up by catcher Isabel Bettencourt, who threw to first base for the final out.
“We had our chances, none better than that one,” said Sudak. “We kept them in the park on their home field and only gave up one run. I’ll take that against what I consider the best hitting team in the state.”
Peabody (10-1 overall) left two runners in scoring position in the first inning. Abby Bettencourt led off with a single to left field, stole second, and went to third on Emma Bloom’s ground out. Isabel Bettencourt worked a walk and stole second, but Stilwell bore down to get the next batter to pop up.
First baseman Mya Perron caught four pop ups, and DuPont three as Stilwell was able to keep the ball in the infield for most of the game.
Stilwell walked the bases loaded in the second inning, but worked her way out of the jam with a pop up.
The lone run of the game came in the third when Bloom led off with a double, went to third on a fielder’s choice, and scored on Kiley Doolin’s sacrifice fly.
“We haven’t had a game like this one all season except for first one with Amesbury (a 3-1 loss). “It’s good to have a very competitive game,” said Peabody coach Tawny Palmieri. “The defense and pitching were great for both teams.”
The Tanners threatened to add an insurance run in the fifth when Isabel Bettencourt doubled, but she was caught in a rundown trying to score on Doolin’s grounder to deep shortstop that DuPont made a great play on. Bettencourt came way down the line from third, and first baseman Perron threw to catcher Lindsey Gannon, who chased Bettencourt back before firing to third baseman McLane. Finally, it was Stilwell, who put the tag on as Bettencourt dove to try to get back to the bag.
That play energized the Panthers and Stilwell got stronger as the game went on, retiring nine of the final 10 batters she faced. Meanwhile Bettencourt was just as tough, setting down eight of the last nine batters. She gave up a one-out single to Gannon, but escaped without damage by getting a strikeout and fielder’s choice on a ground ball second baseman Logan Lomasney fielded and threw to shortstop Bloom for the last out of the inning. She then whiffed the side in order in the top of the seventh.
Penny Spack had the other Peabody hit, a single in the third inning. Beverly’s three hits were all singles by McLane, Sullivan, and Gannon.
