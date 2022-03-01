MARBLEHEAD — Hoisting 15 three-point attempts in the first quarter and 26 total in the first half still saw the Newburyport boys basketball team trailing its hosts from Marblehead by four at halftime Tuesday night.
So at halftime the Clippers made the necessary adjustments — not to keep shooting from long range, but do so more in terms of quality than quantity.
That formula worked as their shots started dropping — with senior sharpshooter James Scali canning seven 3-pointers en route to a game-high 26 points — while outscoring the Magicians by 18 points over the final 16 minutes of play for a 75-61 victory in a Division 2 preliminary round playoff game at Marblehead High.
Leading by just two (55-53) after Marblehead’s Isaiah Makor put home a putback early in the fourth quarter, Newburyport went on a 15-0 run to put the game out of reach.
“We got beat up a bit on the boards, didn’t finish around the rim and didn’t hit our free throws (making only 12-of-25),” said Marblehead coach Mike Giardi, whose 29th seeded club finished the season 13-8.
“What really killed us was the extra shots we gave up. We were so focused on stopping them on the outside that we gave up a lot of inside passes that went to the outside, resulting in three-pointers for them.”
Scali scored 21 points in the second half for the Clippers (14-7), with 14 of those coming in the third quarter thanks to a quartet of 3-pointers.
Fellow senior guard John Fehlner, recently back in the lineup after missing a month with mononucleosis, came off the bench to add 15 points (including a trio of threes) for the visitors. Ronan Brown added another 13.
“James has had the hot hand lately as our leading scorer and really heated up (in the second half),” said Clippers coach David Clay, whose squad will travel now to fourth ranked Leominster (16-4) in a first round contest on Friday. “And having John back is a huge boost for us; it’s great to see him out there and playing so well.
“It was all the kids tonight; they wanted it so bad,” Clay added. “The seniors really came out with energy and executed. This win’s all on them.”
Newburyport finished with 12 3-pointers on 41 total attempts. They also converted 13 of their 18 free throw attempts.
Tyrone Countrymon, a junior guard, led the Magicians with 15 points as well as six rebounds and two steals. Senior forward Kipp Schauder added 11 points and 11 rebounds (6 on the offensive glass) while dishing out four assists. Senior guards Bo Raitto (two 3-pointers) and Noah Mann added nine points apiece for the hosts.
The lead changed hands 10 times in the first half as the Magicians took a 36-32 lead into intermission. However, a play right before the break might’ve foreshadowed what would eventually happen in the third and fourth quarters.
“We’re up by six in the waning seconds and there’s a deflected ball that we don’t go after, they get it and (freshman center Finn Brennan) gets it and scores for them,” said Giardi. “It couldn’t been a 6- or even 8-point lead for us at halftime; instead, we’re only up four.”
A corner three by Scali, off a nice steal and feed from Fehlner, gave the Clippers the lead for good (49-46) late in the third quarter. They led by six after three quarters, then opened it up over the final eight minutes of play.
“Their matchups made it tough to play man-to-man on them,” said Giardi, whose team started in a 1-3-1 defense before switching to a diamond-and-one, both of which the Clippers were able to decipher and ultimately beat with smart, constant ball movement.
“We know Marblehead’s an excellent, well-coached team,” said Clay. “(Schauder) was just a relentless worker watching him on film, we knew (Countrymon) was dangerous, (Mann) is a great player ... we really had to work for this one.”
Newburyport 75, Marblehead 61
Division 2 preliminary round at Marblehead High School
Newburyport: Ronan Brown 5-2-13, Adam Bovee 2-0-4, James Scali 7-5-26, Finn Sullivan 1-0-2, Finn Brennan 3-1-7, John Fehlner 5-2-15, Henry Acton 1-0-3, Owen Tahnk 1-3-5. Totals 25-13-75.
Marblehead: Kipp Schauder 4-3-11, Noah Mann 4-0-9, Bo Raitto 3-1-9, Tyrone Countrymon 5-4-15, Lucas Mouthaan 2-0-4, Magnus McCarthy 1-0-3, Isaiah Mackor 1-0-2, Cole Gallup 0-1-1, Connor Corrigan 0-0-0, Ryan Commoss 2-2-6, Brady Lavender 0-1-1. Totals 22-12-61.
Halftime: Marblehead, 36-32.
Three-pointers: N, Scali 7, Fehlner 3, Brown, Acton; M, Raitto 2, Mann, Countrymon, McCarthy.
Records: M, 13-8; N, 14-7.