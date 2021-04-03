HAMILTON — On the first offensive possession Saturday, the Hamilton-Wenham football team strung together a 14-play, 74-yard scoring drive while eating up over eight minutes of time off the clock.
From that point on, it was clear that the hosts had came to play.
Welcoming their Cape Ann League rivals from Pentucket in their first home game of the 2021 'Fall 2' campaign, Hamilton-Wenham would go on to score two more touchdowns and grind it out defensively en route to a 21-14 win.
Quarterback Carter Coffey was unstoppable at times for the Generals, throwing for 180 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another 55 yards and finding paydirt on the ground.
"It feels great to get the win. Obviously losing stinks," said Coffey, a senior who shines for the school's basketball team and usually plays soccer in the fall as well.
"We worked hard at practice this week, tried to clean up the little things and put it all together," Coffey added. "Obviously it wasn't pretty; there were mistakes here and there. But we played together, we played hard, had each other's backs, and all that matters is we came out with the win."
While the final score would suggest otherwise, the Generals really controlled the game from start to finish. They outgained Pentucket by 116 (all but 10 of those through the air), surrendering just two big chunk plays that allowed the visitors to keep it close.
Those two plays? One was a 62-yard passing touchdown from Pentucket quarterback Chase Dwight to a wide open Andrew Melone in the middle of the field to knot things at 7-7 early in the second quarter. The other was a 47-yard scamper by Dwight that led to his 4-yard touchdown burst two plays later. That plunge also knotted the score back up, this time at 14-all.
But outside of those two instances, the Generals' defense held strong both at the line of scrimmage, up the middle and in the passing secondary. Markus Nordin in particular had three batted passes at the line and a number of tackles, while Jackson Courtney and Timmy Seaward, among others, also came up big defensively.
"Hats off to 'em," Pentucket (1-1) head coach Steve Hayden said of the home team. "They defended us better than we moved the ball. I thought we were more prepared last week, but weren't as prepared this week."
While Pentucket was capitalizing on big gains for its two scores, the Generals did it methodically and patiently with a number of impressive drives.
The hosts answered Pentucket's first score by going 58 yards in seven plays on their ensuing possession as Coffey found Sean Collins on the outside for a 17-yard touchdown catch. They forced punts on Pentucket's next two possessions before the Sachems tied it up on the opening drive of the second half.
Pentucket's Dylan O'Rourke, who also kicked the extra points, came up with an interception in the corner of the end zone on the Generals' first possession of the third quarter, but weren't able to do anything with it as they went 3-and-out on the ensuing series.
Then, the Generals punched in the eventual game-winning touchdown as time wound down in the third as Coffey found Nordin for a 7-yard score.
The Sachems got the ball back once more with 5:38 to go in regulation, and while they did record a first down they ultimately weren't able to find the end zone and Hamilton-Wenham effectively ran out the clock.
"The defense really answered the bell this week," said Coffey. "We really worked on it in practice this week and it was a full team effort; everyone was flying around. We made the plays when it mattered most."
Also playing well in the win for Hamilton was Marty Cooke (32 yards rushing and some big defensive plays) and Ryan Monahan, who caught six passes for 80 yards.
"Overall it was a great win for us," said Generals' head coach Jim Pugh. "It wasn't always pretty, we made a lot of mistakes and they made some mistakes. But we were 0-3 and it doesn't get any easier so to come away with the W, that's pretty sweet."
For Pentucket, Melone was all over the field on both sides of the ball and punting extremely well when called upon. Ethan Ruszkowski also came up with some big plays, while Dwight challenged the H-W defense all afternoon with both his arm and legs.
Hamilton-Wenham 21, Pentucket 14
at Hamilton-Wenham High School
Hamilton-Wenham (1-3) 7 7 7 0 — 21
Pentucket (1-1) 0 7 7 0 — 14
HW - Carter Coffey 1 run (Will Warrenburg kick)
P - Andrew Melone 62 pass from Chase Dwight (Dylan O'Rourke kick)
HW - Sean Collins 17 pass from Coffey (Warrenburg kick)
P - Dwight 4 run (O'Rourke kick)
HW - Markus Nordin 7 pass from Coffey (Warrenburg kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: HW — Carter Coffey 12-55, Marty Cooke 9-32, Cyrus Soleimeni 3-7, John Mulvihill 3-6, Ryan Monahan 1-0; Pentucket — Chase Dwight 15-67, Dylan O'Rourke 1-19, William Sutton 1-4.
PASSING: HW — Coffey 16-27-180-2-1; Pentucket — Dwight 6-15-74-1-0.
RECEIVING: HW — Monahan 6-80, Markus Nordin 4-39, Mulvihill 3-33, Sean Collins 2-22, John Ertel 1-6; Pentucket — Andrew Melone 3-64, Sutton 1-9, Cameron St. Louis 1-4, Dylan O'Rourke 1- (-3).