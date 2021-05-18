PEABODY — A dominant scoring force, a two-way defensive machine and a goalie with a penchant for making big saves at key times are just three of the reasons the Peabody High boys lacrosse team is off to its best start in years.
Jack Houlden scored another six goals and dished out two assists Tuesday afternoon while fellow captain Drew Lucas controlled the defense and junior netminder Derek Patturelli stopped 10 shots as the Tanners improved to 5-0 by outlasting Northeastern Conference rival Masconomet, 11-9, on the turf at Coley Lee Field.
"Our guys responded to the game plan; they came out and did what we asked them to," said head coach Leo Shidler, whose squad took a 4-1 lead after one quarter and never lost that lead. "Getting out to an early advantage was key, because (Masconomet) is the kind of team that can score in bunches. Forcing them to play from behind, that definitely benefitted us."
In producing his second straight six-goal game, Houlden had three in each half against the Chieftains, including what turned out to be the game-winner with 3:53 to play. The left-handed senior sniper is averaging over seven points per game and leads the North Shore in both goals (28) and total points (36).
Lucas, who also played some long stick middie, scored for the fourth time in five games and had eight takeaways, using his long pole to anticipate passes and be where the Chieftains' attackmen wanted to be before the ball arrived. "He just baits teams with his stick," said Shidler.
Lucas also led the team vocally — quite vocally at times — and area Shidler and his coaching staff had worked with in practice Monday to get their players to be communicating more on the field.
Patturelli made the lead stand up, staying calm and not using any wasted motion to move about the crease and stop any shots he had a clear view of. In front of him, defensemen Scott Turner, Matt Purcell, Tristan Ell, Lucas and defensive middies such as Anthony Curcio and Johnny Lucas kept the Masconomet shooters outside of his crease and forced them to take rushed shots.
"I work on a lot of reaction, hand-eye type stuff," said the 17-year-old Patturelli. "It all just comes together when I'm in the net."
"Derek was massive in net for us," added Shidler. "He's just a goalie through and through; he gets in his zone and you let him do his thing. He's just fundamentally solid and is never out of place."
Senior captain Anthony Bettencourt added two goals and a helper in the Peabody win, while fellow captain Keenan Madden and Luke Buckley had solo scores. Freshman Matt Bettencourt picked up an assist as well.
Every time Masconomet made a run, Peabody was able to weather the storm.
The Chieftains scored two quick goals by junior attackmen Andrew Aylwin and Andrew Saumsiegle just after halftime to make it 6-5, but the hosts responded on a goal by Houlden and two from fellow captain Andrew Bettencourt to give them a 9-6 advantage after three quarters.
Saumsiegle and senior captain Keo Kiriakos each tallied three-plus minutes into the fourth quarter, slicing Masco's deficit to two, but again Peabody responded as Houlden ripped the twine twice within 53 seconds of each other, the second of those coming with just three minutes to go. Saumsiegle scored his third and fourth goals of the afternoon in the waning seconds, but it wasn't enough to overcome the deficit that the Tanners had built up starting in the first period.
"We didn't show up for the first quarter and dug ourselves a big hole," Masconomet (2-2) head coach Andrew Boepple said. "Honestly, it was just mental mistakes and effort. We need to be cleaning up things like silly substitutions and not having enough guys on the field after a time out, or not having D-middies ready to go. Peabody's too good of a team to do those things against."
Masconomet goaltender Max Rosenbaum, a senior, was outstanding and kept the score from ever getting out of hand. He made 14 saves in all, including a breakaway stop on Peabody's Keenan Madden with less than four minutes to go.
"He's been great for us," said Boepple. "Game in and game out, he's making point blank saves."
In addition to Saumsiegle's four goals, Aylwin scored three times and added an assist while Kiriakos had two tallies and a helper. Midfielder Will Neuenhaus and fellow senior Jacob Mair, a captain and defenseman, both contributed solo assists. Senior captain Trent Bunker also had a strong day at the faceoff-X, winning 12 of the 19 draws he took.