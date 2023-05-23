SALEM — The theme was Hawaiian for the Salem High boys volleyball team on its Senior Night Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Fieldhouse.
The Witches played well, but were unable to close out sets when they had a lead. Visiting Essex Tech was more than happy to take advantage, securing a 3-1 victory.
“All four sets were very tight and we were in every one, but Essex Tech is such a strong defensive team we had trouble closing them out,” said head coach Craig Massey, who founded the program in 2019.
Now 9-10 on the season, Salem must win on the road in their regular season finale Wednesday at Lowell Catholic if it is to qualify for the Division 2 state tournament.
That’s not a problem for Essex Tech, which at 11-5 has long secured its own playoff berth.
The heartbreaker for the Witches came in the fourth set. After the visitors took the first two, Salem rebounded to win the next, 25-23, after leading most of the way. The fourth set was similar as Salem took an early lead and kept it most of the way. But the Hawks never let up and rallied to tie it (23-23) on a kill by senior captain Ryan Cole, who was immense in crunch time.
The visitors then went ahead, 24-23, before Cole ended it with another kill, one of his dozen. He also had 31 assists.
Miles Brown chipped in with seven kills and Ryan Lovasco added six.
“I try to focus like its 0-0 every play,” said Cole, who is from Danvers. “On that last one I saw the ball and was thinking if I hit the net instead of putting it over, I should have to run around the gym 10 times.
“They played us tough, but we kept it together and were able to pull it out,” added Cole. “This win should help give us a higher seed.”
Essex Tech broke a 9-9 tie in the first set and went on to take a lead they held the rest of the way, winning 25-18. In the next set the home team had a comfortable 19-12 lead, but the Hawks fought back to tie it up at 24-24 and win 26-24. Junior defensive specialist Bruno Santos came up with some game changers by keeping the ball in play and giving his team a chance to score points.
“Salem is our big rival,” said Essex Tech head coach Pam Leete. “I had to make some adjustments when things weren’t going well, and (sophomore) setter Barrett Cross took a leadership role on. He did a great job being aggressive at the net and was my one constant.
“I was happy the way we stayed focused and came back to win two of those very close ones.”
For the Witches, captains Jake Fritz had 13 kills and Elias Ferreira 8 kills and 2 blocks. Senior opposite hitter Chris Qirjazi was also outstanding with 13 kills and 4 blocks. Alexander MacTaylor and Kaiden Brewster played well for the Witches.
“We wanted the gym to be festive for Senior Night and we got great support,” said Massey. “I thought for sure we were headed for a fifth set. That was the plan. It didn’t happen, but I am so proud of my team.”
