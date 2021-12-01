A pair of North Shore conferences will collide Wednesday evening as Cape Ann League representative North Reading takes on Northeastern Conference power Swampscott in the Division 5 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium (8 p.m.).
It’s the first year of a brand new, statewide playoff system in Massachusetts, and for this particular bracket it appears the MIAA nailed the power rankings.
North Reading (11-1) entered as the top seed in Division 5 while Swampscott (also 11-1) was dubbed No. 2. So it only seems fitting that they square off in the title game.
“We’re looking at images in a mirror in terms of position-wise, skill-wise, line-wise ... they do a lot of stuff that we do and have similar personnel,” said Big Blue head coach Bob Serino. “It’s almost like we’re running reps against ourselves at practice. They have a good squad over there.”
For Swampscott, the reigning Division 5 state champions from 2019, a repeat victory in Foxborough is something they’ve been building towards ever since their ‘Fall 2’ campaign was cut short. The Big Blue played just four games in that forgettable spring season while enduring nearly a full month off due to issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These guys bounced back from a season where we got shut down mid-season. So for them to come back and do what they did and work as hard as they did, I’m proud of each and every one of them,” said Serino.
Degree of difficulty
On paper, both Swampscott and North Reading make a strong case as to why they will be crowned champions.
Both have just one loss on their resume: The Big Blue fell in the final seconds to rival Marblehead on Thanksgiving, while the Hornets dropped a two-point decision to Amesbury in mid-October. Swampscott has scored 388 points while allowing just 167; North Reading has scored 464 points and allowed 170.
The one thing coach Sernio’s group has going for them — and it may prove to be a significant advantage — is their strength of schedule.
The CAL has its share of talented teams, and North Reading handled a strong Hamilton-Wenham squad (42-18) in impressive fashion late in the regular season. But as a whole, the NEC provided a few more challenging contests for the Big Blue (i.e. Danvers, Beverly, Masconomet and of course unbeaten Marblehead). Serino and his staff believe their team’s battle-tested nature will go a long way, particularly against a team with similar talent and depth.
“I’m not a Tweeter, but I was reading things online that we didn’t play anyone,” explained Serino. “We knew that our schedule was pretty darn good; the NEC North this year, all the teams were good and we knew we’d be battle tested.”
Big Blue senior quarterback Cam O’Brien has really come into his own this autumn, throwing for 1,775 yards and 21 touchdowns — 490 yards and eight of those scores going to leading receiver Elijah Burns — against just three interceptions. But North Reading junior signal caller Alex Carucci has been incredibly steady, too, having won CAL Kinney MVP honors.
In the backfield, Swampscott senior Xaviah Bascon put together one of the better rushing seasons in the area, reeling off 1,366 yards and 21 touchdowns while hauling in a pair of TDs through the air as well. The Hornets counter with sophomore standout Will Batten, who boasts breakaway speed and has reeled off some long scampers to paydirt, including a 92-yard touchdown run against Newburyport.
Regularly implementing a four wideout set, North Reading receivers Craig Rubino, John Jennings, Ryan McCullough and Devin Train are all players to keep an eye on as well.
Ready to go
Special teams could prove to make a difference. McCullough has a knack for finding seams and ripping off big gains on kickoff and punt returns, doing so in the Div. 5 semifinal against Pentucket as he took a punt back 78 yards to the house and carried another for 42 yards to set up a score.
“They have a good return guy,” said Serino, “but people just don’t return special teams kickoffs and punts and so on without the other 10 guys on the field,” said Serino. “Everybody has to play a hand to do that, and our guys understand that they don’t do it alone. They need a few good blocks — and our guys will be ready for that.”
At this point in the season neither side is going to change much in terms of their approach come kickoff. It’s going to come down to execution, something Serino feels his group is ready to deliver — even after last week’s disappointing Turkey Day setback.
“Remarkably they bounced back quickly. I got a call (Thanksgiving) night and the kids wanted to run the hill at 7 a.m. the next day,” said Serino, whose team regularly goes to neighboring Nahant early mornings to run hill sprints in the woods at Baileys Hill as part of their conditioning regimen.
“We came out of that game (against Marblehead) healthy, everyone ready to go. We were back at it Saturday and Sunday and we’ll prepare for this game the same way we always do. (North Reading) has good players, a good team, but we’ll be ready for the challenge.”
Projected starting lineups
SWAMPSCOTT OFFENSE
No. Name Yr. Pos.
54 Dylan Dubiel Sr. LT
63 Ethan Gee Jr. LG
66 Jake Popazoglou Sr. C
58 Joe Mignone Sr. RG
68 Michael Erickson Sr. RT
7 Cam O’Brien Sr. QB
2 Xaviah Bascon Sr. RB
5 Jason Codispoti Jr. WR
30 Cole Hamernick Sr. WR
9 Nakaree Davis Sr. WR
3 Elijah Burns Jr. WR
SWAMPSCOTT DEFENSE
No. Name Yr. Pos.
52 Yorlan Herrera Gil Sr. NG
58 Joe Mignone Sr. DT
63 Ethan Gee Jr. DT
9 Nakaree Davis Sr. LB
54 Dylan Dubiel Sr. LB
66 Jake Popazoglou Sr. LB
4 Anthony Nichols Soph. LB
7 Cam O’Brien Sr. LB
30 Cole Hamernick Sr. DB
5 Jason Codispoti Jr. DB
2 Xaviah Bascon Sr. DB
NORTH READING OFFENSE
No. Name Yr. Pos.
72 Casey O’Connor Sr. LT
76 Owen Delano Jr. LG
62 Justin Bailey Sr. C
51 Ryan Long Sr. RG
52 Sam Morelli Jr. RT
5 Alex Carucci Jr. QB
6 Will Batten Soph. RB
2 Craig Rubino Jr. WR
13 John Jennings Sr. WR
7 Ryan McCullough Sr. WR
12 Devin Tran Sr. WR
NORTH READING DEFENSE
No. Name Yr. Pos.
72 Casey O’Connor Sr. DE
79 Anthony Pino Jr. N
77 Teddy Suny Jr. DE
17 Aidan Smith Sr. LB
50 Dan Oliveira Sr. LB
52 Sam Morelli Jr. LB
8 Matt Guidebeck Jr. LB
4 Aldo Vittozzi Jr. DB
2 Craig Rubino Jr. DB
9 Brandon Eng Soph. DB
1 Ryan McGuire Jr. DB