HAMILTON — The longer a soccer game goes scoreless, the more players tend to tighten up, fight the ball and make things more difficult than they need to be. Especially when it’s a rivalry game.
Hamilton-Wenham’s girls soccer team didn’t give itself any time to tighten up on Tuesday afternoon, with their dynamic duo of seniors Jane Maguire and Claire Nistil connecting in the opening minutes of both halves to send the Generals on their way to a 5-0 win over Ipswich in Division 4 tournament action.
Only five minutes in, Nistl made a tight turn at the outside of the box and volleyed across straight to Maguire’s foot for the early lead. A similar play developed in the 34th minute and Maguire finished again for her 20th goal of the season.
“It’s almost like they have that sixth sense of where each other will be,” H-W coach Nancy Waddell said. “Claire’s very good at turning that corner and she knows Jane is such a great target on those crosses. It’s a very high percentage play.”
The Cape Ann League Baker champs are now 15-1-2, unbeaten in 15 straight and will host Northbridge (9-6-3, the No. 10 seed) in the state quarterfinals on Saturday. Facing Ipswich for a third time on Tuesday was a tough task but the No. 2 seed Generals rose to the challenge.
“I was nervous because if we went too long without scoring, Ipswich would be able to sit back and it would be hard to break through,” Waddell said. “It was enormous to get that early goal and take some pressure off.”
For the Tigers (7-11-2), who earned their first state tourney win in eight years last week, the early mistake derailed their hopes of extending the memorable season.
“The last thing we wanted to do was give one up early,” said Ipswich coach Greg Chmura. “Hamilton was definitely the deeper and stronger team. I think both teams play better with the speed of a turf field and they adjusted to the grass better than we did.”
Winners of four in a row coming in, Ipswich has a dangerous duo at the top in striker Carter King and midfielder Colby Filosa. To hold them off the scoreboard, and to only three shots on goal, showed the strength of H-W’s defense anchored by Jackie Chapdelaine and Libby Collins.
“Libby’s a great sweeper and Jackie was just named All-State for a second straight year,” said Waddell. “There’s no question that whoever the other team’s best player is, I can tell Jackie, ‘OK, she’s yours.’ That’s such a luxury for a coach to have.”
Nistl’s 18th goal of the year made it 3-0 for the hosts in the 43rd minute of action and Ipswich was a bit hamstrung by an injury to freshman keeper Elin Roberts. Defender Beylen Curtis put on an orange jersey and filled in admirable, but the Generals added a Leah Coffey goal in the 46th minute after senior captain Kara O’Shea made a great play to win the ball in the box and move it over to her teammate.
“Kara’s such a good target person, it helps the offense tremendously,” said Waddell. “The defense will collapse and she lays out, opening up a one-v-one chance for someone else.”
Victoria Harper, a junior, had a nice game defensively for Ipswich and midfielder Jennie Tarr also played well, having one of Ipswich’s best scoring chances on a corner kick early in the second half. Chmura, in his first year as coach, totally changed the culture of a team that won five of its last nine games.
“We moved some of our speed around and sewed things up defensively through the midfield. We didn’t give up any easy through balls and that built up our confidence,” Chmura said of his team’s turn-around season. “I’m really proud of the way this team played.”
Ella Schenker finished up the scoring for H-W when she polished off a pass from Annie Moynihan with six minutes to go. Keeper Stewart Bernard earned the shutout in net, making one highlight reel save off a blast from King.