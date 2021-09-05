COMING OUT FLYING: Falcons begin the McCarthy era with shutout victory over Beverly 

DANVERS — It was only a half-dozen years ago that young field hockey players growing up in Danvers aspired to be like the star of the high school team, Kristen McCarthy.
Some of those girls who no doubt idolized McCarthy are now playing for her ... and if Sunday's season opener is any indication, they might become the next wave of stars who younger players in town look up to.
Junior forward Emma Wilichoski scored a pair of goals and assisted on another while sophomore goaltender Megan McGinnity had two saves for her first varsity shutout as the Falcons won McCarthy's first game as the program's head coach by downing Beverly, 4-0, at Morse Field.
"We're feeling good over here. All of those pregame jitters are gone," McCarthy, the 2015 Salem News Field Hockey Player of the Year while at Danvers, said with a chuckle.
The Blue-and-White, who returned eight players from a year ago, were on the attack from the get-go and put a young and inexperienced Beverly defense back on its heels. That resulted in the majority of action being in the Panthers' end.
Wilichoski made sure they cashed in. The team's top returning scorer from a year ago (7 goals, 18 points in a condensed fall 2020 campaign), got things started a little over 10 minutes in when, positioned smartly to the wide side of the scrum in front of the Beverly cage, she swooped in to snare a rebound off a Katherine Purcell shot and slammed home the rebound.
After the Falcons won the second half faceoff and matriculated downfield quickly, Wilichoski rifled a shot past junior goalkeeper Amelia Massa (11 saves) just 34 seconds into the second half for a 3-0 lead.
"Absolutely no surprise there," McCarthy said of Wilichoski's scoring exploits. "I think she could've had three goals if one of them wasn't called back. Hopefully she keeps putting them in the net for us all season."
Wilichoski also earned an assist on senior Lauren Auciello's first varsity goal, coming in the second quarter. She smartly maneuvered the ball through traffic before dishing off to Auciello for easy tally.
Veteran Beverly High head coach Trish Murphy said that as well as Danvers played, her own squad hurt themselves by failing to establish any kind of offensive momentum of their own.
"We got into the habit of allowing Danvers to dominate most of the play, which affected the scoreboard," said Murphy, whose Orange-and-Black managed just eight goals in 12 games a year ago. "It's an interesting dynamic because for years, we were the team that came out and had that presence against our opponents, but now we're more timid and not sure of ourselves."
While senior co-captain Jamie DuPont did what she could to create some semblance of offense for the Panthers without shirking her defensive responsibilities, she couldn't do it alone.
"It's going to take some time for us to build that confidence we need and to get them to be thinking more offensive minded," added Murphy. "Right now, we're stuck in a defensive mindset."
In her first varsity game, Massa was constantly pressured by wave after wave of Falcon forwards looking to add to her lead. She moved well in her crease and came up with several big stops to keep the score from growing.
"I thought Amelia did extremely well considering what was thrown at her," said Murphy, who also praised the play of forward Noelle McLane and midfielder Sophie Rogers, both juniors. "We've got a young defense, but I'd like to see them start clicking and giving Amelia a chance to breath a bit."
At the other end of the field, McGinnity (who saw backup action as a freshman last fall) wasn't tested often thanks to a strong defense in front of her. Captains Sabrina Auciello and Ashley Clark, juniors Sophie and Sadie Papamechail, and sophomore Maddie Chase ("she was really strong today," said DHS assistant coach Becca Butler) were all instrumental in the victory.
"They were exactly where we needed them to be, generating that pass up the field and getting it to our forwards," McCarthy said of her defense. "And Ashley, she does such a great job out front. A lot of times she'll block a shot there before it even gets to Megan and clear it out wide."
Danvers' final goal was the first of her varsity career for Gabby Griffin Fetsch. One of seven sophomores on this team, she knocked it home with seven minutes left in regulation.