Coming this week: The Salem News' All-Decade Football team for the 2010's

Thanksgiving week without high school football? Not in the pages of The Salem News.
For the first time in well over 100 years, there will not be varsity football played on the North Shore on Thanksgiving courtesy of the continuing coronavirus pandemic. It's a tough pill to swallow for the region's thousands of pigskin devotees and hundreds of would-be senior players. Everything about this week evokes football and rather than lament what's been lost, we wanted to find a way to celebrate what we've enjoyed.
What better time to select The Salem News' All-Decade Football team for the 2010's than during Thanksgiving?
Beginning with Wednesday's newspaper and running for three days, the 53 best football players from the North Shore region will be unveiled. The team was selected by Phil Stacey and Matt Williams over the last few weeks and is meant to be a true team with position groupings that align with what a National Football League team carriers on its 53-man roster.
The squad will be unveiled by position group. In no particular order, we chose quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive tackles, interior offensive linemen, defensive linemen, outside linebackers, inside linebackers, corner backs, safeties, a kicker/punter and a return specialist.
Any player that suited up for a local team — those being Beverly, Bishop Fenwick, Danvers, Essex Tech (including North Shore Tech), Hamilton-Wenham, Ipswich, Masconomet, Marblehead, Peabody, Pingree, Salem, Swampscott and St. John's Prep — from the 2010 through 2019 seasons was eligible. We placed more weight on longer careers and we looked at a variety of factors including but not limited to stats, school records, conference and state all-star nods and team success.
Who better to select this team than Williams and Stacey? Our guys have to be two of the leading high school football experts in the state. We checked; together they've seen 376 high school football games over this last decade. Stacey watched football games at 42 different fields in these ten years; Williams visited 44 fields and saw a total of 73 different high schools play ball.
If you were wondering, the team's they saw most were their alma maters; Stacey covered Beverly's Panthers 80 times and Williams watched the Tanner of Peabody on 85 occasions.
The guys are proud of say that they both saw every single player on our All-Decade team play a game at least once. They didn't just rely on their own observations, however. They consulted other reporters, like Mike Grenier, Matt Jenkins, Dan Harrison, Jean DePlacido, Nick Curcuru and Nick Giannino; they consulted with head and assistant coaches from the North Shore and beyond; and they dove into the Salem News archives and record books.
As you might imagine, there were a lot of great players to choose from. We began by compiling a list of all 248 boys that were chosen as Salem News football all-stars between the years of 2010-19. Since less than one fifth of those that were all-stars for the newspaper would make the 53-man cut, the process was painstaking. There is no doubt some future Hall of Famers at their respective high school that we couldn't find room for.
Williams and Stacey each filled out their picks by position; in all there were 66 players that advanced to that stage although the guys did not agree on all of their positions. Such is life when you're dealing with so many multi-talented athletes.
After shifting around some positions and making some very difficult decisions, Williams and Stacey settled on the final 53 and will be proud to present it this week in celebration of the sport we all hope is back for a "Fall 2" season this coming February.
