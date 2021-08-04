WORCESTER — Brayden Clark’s initials couldn’t easily stood for something else Wednesday afternoon at Fitton Field.
Brilliant Control. Beyond Compare. Big Chief.
All of those applied to Clark, a 19-year-old right-hander from Beverly. He was simply dominant in the opener of the Northeast Regional Legion baseball playoffs, allowing just one hit and no walks with six strikeouts over six strong innings as Beverly/Salem Post 331 rolled to a 12-0 victory over Old Town, Maine on the campus of Holy Cross.
“I felt great and in control,” said Clark, who now pitches at Salve Regina University. “I had all my pitches working: two-seamer, curve, changeup. Matt (Ploszay, the team’s catcher) called a great game, too; we were in sync the whole day.”
The opening game win puts Post 331 into the winner’s bracket, where they’ll face Hamburg, N.Y. (a 5-1 winner over Rhode Island) Thursday at 4 p.m.
“I picked Brayden to play on this team when he was 15 years old, and he’s stuck with me for four years. I can’t say enough about how good he is,” added Post 331 manager Mike Levine. “What Brayden does out there, that’s what good pitchers do.”
This tournament, which brings together the Legion state champions from the six New England states as well as New York and the host program, Shrewsbury, is being held throughout the weekend, with a winner scheduled to be crowned Sunday afternoon. That team would advance to the 94th annual American Legion Baseball World Series in Shelby, N.C., to be held Aug. 12-17.
For many of the Post 331 players who finished their first year of college this spring but lost out on their senior seasons of high school and summer ball due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, this tournament means just a little bit more.
“We’re treating this like it’s our senior year. We really felt we had a chance to win a state title for Beverly High,” said center fielder Tyler Petrosino (3-for-5, 2 runs, RBI), who like Clark plays at Salve Regina. “We’ve got a lot of (Bishop) Fenwick and St. Mary’s (of Lynn) kids who were looking forward to big seasons, too. So we’re not satisfied with this one win. We want to win this thing and go North Carolina.”
Throwing 59 of his 77 pitches for strikes, Clark kept the Old Town hitters off balance by getting them to lunge at offspeed offerings, swing late on fastballs or drive the ball into the ground. He stranded four baserunners, three of whom reached as the result of infield errors.
The only hit he allowed came when Maine leadoff hitter Joe D’Angelo beat out a hit to deep shortstop.
Consequently, after being kept off the scoreboard for the first three innings, Beverly/Salem erupted over the final four, banging out 13 of their 15 hits while taking advantage of five errors by the Pine Staters.
Post 331 got its bats uncorked in the fourth inning when it sent nine men to the plate, scoring three times on five hits. Tyler Petrosino, the team’s No. 3 hitter, began the inning with a clean single to center, and with one out Brennan Frost (2 runs, 2 hits, RBI) went the other way and slapped a double into the gap in left. When Maine’s left fielder overran the baseball, Petrosino flew around third and scored easily.
“That’s how we play the game: aggressively,” said Levine. “It’s ingrained in these guys.”
“Playing a year of ball in college makes a big difference because we love to push it (on the basepaths) at Salve, too,” added Petrosino.
Lee Pacheco followed with a single to short, sending Frost to third, then easily swiped second base. Nick Fox (2 RBI) lofted a long sacrifice fly to right to bring in Frost. Will Foglietta, the team’s DH, hit a sharp liner up the middle on the very next pitch to score Pacheco for a 3-0 lead.
Three more runs were plated in the fifth on another five hits to make it 6-0. Ploszay singled to center with one out, took second on Frost’s base knock to left, and both runners scored when Pacheco crushed a long double that one-hopped the fence in left. The throw actually beat Frost home, but in his slide he jarred the baseball loose from the Maine catcher’s glove. Fox then singled to left to bring home Pacheco with Post 331’s sixth run.
Beverly/Salem plated two more runs in the sixth without the benefit of a hit. Nick McIntyre reached first on a dropped third strike, took second when a pickoff throw sailed wide of first base, and scored when Tyler Petrosino’s infield grounder was thrown away. Another infield error by the Mainers, this one coming off the bat of Frost, scored Petrosino.
With a slew of bats coming off the bench to pinch hit in the seventh, Beverly added its final four runs. Jacob Novas, Noah Guanci and Josh Demers all had pinch hit singles, with Demers beating out a slow roller to first base that drove in Nick Fox. Maine’s fifth error of the afternoon plated Novas.
“These guys just do what they do,” said Levine, who said he’ll start Eric DiPiero for Thursday’s scheduled game against the New Yorkers. “They’re college guys with lots of experience and know what to do. I don’t have to do much except fill out the lineup card.”
Clark was told the next time he pitches, it could be for a Regional championship and a trip to the World Series on the line.
“That’s the goal,” he said with a smile.