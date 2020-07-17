The Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) Board of Directors had made the decision to suspend intercollegiate athletic competition for the entirety of the Fall 2020 semester.
"In the face of unprecedented challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the goal of the Commonwealth Coast Conference has remained unchanged: to provide the safest possible environment for our student-athletes in all sports so that intercollegiate athletic competition may safely resume at the appropriate time," read Friday's press release.
The press release also states that "with improved public health conditions and relevant NCAA guidance, we hope to begin competition for winter sports athletic competition as early as January 1, 2021. Spring sports currently remain on schedule as planned, with the exception of cancelling their non-traditional fall play date."
The decision by the CCC means that there will be no fall sports games for both Gordon College and Endicott College this coming season.