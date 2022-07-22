HAMILTON — Competition is a defining characteristic for athletes. In order to achieve greatness in your particular athletic endeavor, you need to have the competitive spirit to play to your best potential.
Christie Domoracki, a mother of six whose family lives in Hamilton, is living proof as to how athletic competitive spirit stays young. Domoracki is now the 18th nationally ranked pickleball player in 2022 — and she’s just getting started.
After picking up the sport two short years ago, Domoracki has traveled across America on the Association of Pickleball Professionals (APP) Senior Pro tournaments, winning silver and bronze medals, representing a Babolat sponsorship, and most importantly having fun.
Domoracki is no stranger to the courts; she’s played tennis since she was young and went on to receive a full scholarship to Boston College, where she was the captain of the Eagles’ tennis team as a senior, winning Big East titles in her sophomore, junior and senior years, and graduating in 1989. Prior to that, she earned Massachusetts state champion title at Pentucket Regional in 1985.
“I’ve been playing tennis my whole life, but around two-and-a-half years ago a friend introduced me to pickleball and said it was a fun sport that I could play anywhere,” said Domoracki. “That’s how I got started.”
From working on her game at practice courts with other local players to taking part in big tournaments, the 55-year-old Domoracki started to transition from recreational playing to professional. She started locally in smaller regional tournaments a year-and-a-half ago, winning many medals. Now, she’s gone to eight different professional tournaments throughout the country since last December.
“I was playing in local tournaments in Massachusetts to Maine, getting gold medals in all of those and starting to get noticed,” she said.
“One of the things I love the most about pickleball is that it’s very inclusive; you can play with men and women. I knew I was looking for more competition, which is why I started playing tournaments in Florida. From there I decided to join the Tour.”
In those tournaments, Domoracki faces her competition for three sets. In the APP Pickleball Senior Pro Tour players receive points for which medal they place; the higher the placement, the higher the points given to each player. This creates a distinct ranking out of the Top 25 in the nation.
Domoracki has been red hot this year on the Senior Pro Tour. She earned a silver medal in the St. Lucie, Fla. tournament, and another for women’s doubles and a bronze for mixed doubles in her St. Louis tournament. Recently, Domoracki ranked fifth at a New York tournament.
She hasn’t slowed down, either. Recently, Domoracki placed gold at a regional tournament in Maine, and has plans for larger competition — and hopefully more medals — in the months to come.
Working on her craft four days a week, Domoracki practices as she plays in order to get better at the North Shore Tennis Club in Salem with other local players. She has committed to playing with higher-ranking women on the 2023 Senior Pro Tour.
“My whole family is sports-oriented and very supportive; it’s good to have that,” she said. “My goal is to be Top 10 on the APP Tour next year. There’s always room for improvement.”
Through the whirlwind of traveling and competition Domoracki is excited to see what’s in store next for her in pickleball.
“I didn’t see myself in this position two years ago. To be playing competitive sports like this and traveling again is just a blast,” said Domoracki. “I never expected to compete at this level at my age and I think it’s great.
“Even though I’m older, I’ve never lost that competitiveness I have,” she added. “It’s nice to play a sport that is so inclusive and be able to compete at a high level.”