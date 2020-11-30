Most Wins by School
School Record 2010-19
Marblehead 87-25
Bishop Fenwick 77-38
St. John's Prep 76-36
Beverly 70-46
Pingree 64-26-1
Swampscott 64-49
Danvers 63-47
Hamilton-Wenham 62-44
Masconomet 61-50
*Essex Tech 56-56
Peabody 47-61
Ipswich 44-64
Salem 31-78
*includes 3 seasons as North Shore Tech
MOST WINS BY HEAD COACH
Coach School(s) Record Playoff record
Jim Rudloff Marblehead 87-25 11-8
Dave Woods Bp. Fenwick 77-38 14-5
Jim Pugh Masconomet & H-W 62-38 7-5
Andrew Morency Beverly & H-W 61-50 5-6
Chris Powers Pingree 49-24 2-2
Brian St. Pierre SJP 48-20 11-4
Dan Bauer Beverly 47-24 5-3
Mark Bettencourt Peabody 37-40 3-4
Bob Serino Swampscott 34-24 8-3
Kevin Fessette Ipswich 31-24 1-5
Steve Dembowski Swampscott 30-25 1-1
Jim O'Leary SJP 28-16 3-2
Gavin Mongale Masconomet 27-28 3-4
Paul Worth NS Tech 26-18 0-2
Ryan Nolan Danvers 23-10 4-3
Shawn Theriault Danvers 23-11 4-3
Greg Haberland Essex Tech 22-13 4-3
Matt Bouchard Salem 18-48 0-2
Shawn Rogers Danvers 17-26 0-1
Mike Flynn Pingree 15-2-1 1-1
Scott Connolly Salem 13-30 N/A
Scott Wlasuk Peabody 10-16 N/A
Ted Flaherty Ipswich 9-22 N/A
Dan Connors Essex Tech 8-25 0-1
Greg Brotherton Ipswich 4-18 N/A
Matt O'Brien Peabody 0-5 N/A
*Please note these are not complete career records and include only games in the 2010's decade (seasons 2010-19).
