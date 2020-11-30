 

Most Wins by School

School Record 2010-19

Marblehead 87-25

Bishop Fenwick 77-38

St. John's Prep 76-36

Beverly 70-46

Pingree 64-26-1

Swampscott 64-49

Danvers 63-47

Hamilton-Wenham 62-44

Masconomet 61-50

*Essex Tech 56-56

Peabody 47-61

Ipswich 44-64

Salem 31-78

 

*includes 3 seasons as North Shore Tech

 

MOST WINS BY HEAD COACH

Coach School(s) Record Playoff record

Jim Rudloff Marblehead 87-25 11-8

Dave Woods Bp. Fenwick 77-38 14-5

Jim Pugh Masconomet & H-W 62-38 7-5

Andrew Morency Beverly & H-W 61-50 5-6

Chris Powers Pingree 49-24 2-2

Brian St. Pierre SJP 48-20 11-4

Dan Bauer Beverly 47-24 5-3

Mark Bettencourt Peabody 37-40 3-4

Bob Serino Swampscott 34-24 8-3

Kevin Fessette Ipswich 31-24 1-5

Steve Dembowski Swampscott 30-25 1-1

Jim O'Leary SJP 28-16 3-2

Gavin Mongale Masconomet 27-28 3-4

Paul Worth NS Tech 26-18 0-2

Ryan Nolan Danvers 23-10 4-3

Shawn Theriault Danvers 23-11 4-3

Greg Haberland Essex Tech 22-13 4-3

Matt Bouchard Salem 18-48 0-2

Shawn Rogers Danvers 17-26 0-1

Mike Flynn Pingree 15-2-1 1-1

Scott Connolly Salem 13-30 N/A

Scott Wlasuk Peabody 10-16 N/A

Ted Flaherty Ipswich 9-22 N/A

Dan Connors Essex Tech 8-25 0-1

Greg Brotherton Ipswich 4-18 N/A

Matt O'Brien Peabody 0-5 N/A

*Please note these are not complete career records and include only games in the 2010's decade (seasons 2010-19).

 

