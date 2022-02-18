The Danvers High swim team may not have qualified any athletes for next weekend’s state championships, but that doesn’t take away from the fantastic season they had.
After starting the year with three straight competitive losses, the Falcons won their final four meets against rivals Salem, Peabody, Gloucester and finally, Masconomet in a thrilling season finale.
It wasn’t necessarily any record breaking individual performances or superstar runs that made Danvers’ campaign so special. It was their overall team depth and collective dedication to the pool that allowed things to all come together.
“We don’t have many year-round swimmers, most are just high school swimmers,” explained Danvers’ head coach Meghan Beaulieu. “So those first three weeks of just getting back into the water and getting them into shape is so important. But they really came together; we had some great leadership and there was a lot of kids on the team that had to step up and play a role.”
Prior to that final triumph against the Chieftains — a 90-80 decision — Danvers strutted its stuff in the Northeastern Conference Championships. The Falcons garnered 508 team points to finish in third place, just six points back from second-place Gloucester.
Spencer Keyes, Eric Zhang, Major Adair and Alex Cotter — all extremely important pieces to the squad all season — grabbed third in the 200 medley relay and Cotter was second in the 50 free. But outside of that, it was truly a full team effort to collect the necessary points elsewhere to secure the impressive finish.
“What a team effort it was to finish as high as we did,” added Beaulieu. “All season we got all of those middle points and worked extremely hard as a team.”
The strong showing at NEC’s carried over to the finale against Masco. Once again, first place finishes were tough to come by for the Falcons — although they did go 1-2-3 in the girls 500 free — so earning those seconds, thirds and fourths was paramount to their success.
Sophomore Arianna McNulty was first in that 500 free, followed closely by teammates Kylee McGraw and Allison O’Keefe. Bella Moccia and Maddie Little also swam well like they had all season. On the boys side, juniors Cotter and Keyes, as well as the senior captain Adair wrapped up stellar campaigns with strong showings against Masco as well.
“When we got back from that meet none of the kids wanted to get off the bus,” said Beaulieu. “Everyone was just so included and involved throughout the season and it was so nice to be back in person and be together after having to swim in separate pools last year (due to COVID-19). It didn’t have that same excitement as these close meets this year did and there was just such great camaraderie with our team.”
Would Danvers loved to have had some individuals represent their school at the state championships next weekend? Absolutely.
But finishing the way they did without the overall experience and top-tier talent that some of their opponents possessed is certainly something to be proud of and with so many of their athletes returning to the pool next winter, the future is bright in Onion Town.
