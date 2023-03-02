MARBLEHEAD — The Marblehead boys hoop team’s narrow victory over Pembroke in Thursday night’s Division 2 first round tilt took a complete team effort.
Everyone from the starters down to the scout squad played a role in the thrilling 60-55 triumph, with practices leading up to the home playoff bout carrying the utmost importance.
“We ran something like a football practice and what I mean by that is we really focused on seven or eight guys running (Pembroke’s) type of offense,” said Marblehead head coach Mike Giardi, also the offensive coordinator for MHS’ highly successful gridiron squad.
“Our scout team did a great job running their offensive stuff, and because of that I think our kids realized eventually it was going to come.”
The Magicians’ made their fair share of mistakes and missed bunnies in the paint early on, but things did indeed turn around for them when it mattered most.
With a strong knowledge of the personnel they were up against, Marblehead made it a point to attack the lane against the Titans’ zone defense and try to make things happen around the basket. That trend and mentality continued into the fourth frame of a back-and-forth affair, with the Magicians coming up with the clutch plays to seal the deal.
Following a made triple by Pembroke’s Joe Dwyer (22 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals), Nick Lemmond responded with a key and-1 in the lane. It was a 50/50 block/charge call that went the Magicians’ way and Lemmond made the freebie to put his team back up by two (51-49) with just under three minutes to play.
“Fortunately we got some big plays, some good attacks to the hole. Nick hit a big one that was a 50/50 and we got that call which was huge,” said Giardi.
Very much still anyone’s game, Isaiah Makor (8 points, 14 rebounds) bullied his way inside to put the Magicians up four. After another defensive stand, Ryan Commoss (16 points, 9 rebounds) got in the lane again to give Marblehead its biggest lead of the game at six (55-49).
The Magicians would flirt with a backcourt call with time winding down, but Tyrone Countrymon (13 points, 5 assists) walked the tight rope and Marblehead got a timeout off. That set up a perfect inbounds play to a cutting Commoss who was all alone underneath for an easy layup and a 58-52 lead.
Marblehead had a chance to seal it on a breakaway moments later, but a missed dunk by Miles O’Neill (7 points, 10 rebounds) gave Pembroke life. Fortunately the hosts earned a stop, Makor soared for his final rebound of the contest and sealed it at the line with a pair of free throws.
“We’ll just say that we had a conversation about it afterward,” Giardi said with a laugh when asked about the missed dunk. “() is a big, strong kid and he wanted to light up the crowd and get ‘em going. But it almost turned out to be a bad thing for us.
“Fortunately we did a great job at the other end, got a great rebound from Isaiah who just leaps out of the gym. He did a great job.”
In a game that came down to the final possession, Marblehead’s attention to detail in practice this past week certainly paid dividends. The Magicians’ dominance on the glass (45-26 edge) was huge as well, and their balanced attack is something that’s worked time and time again all season.
Commoss was reliable inside, Lemmond hit a trio of 3-balls, Countrymon made smart decisions with the ball in his hands and big men Scotty Campbell and O’Neill more than did their job in the paint. Makor was once again a difference maker on the glass to boot.
The Magicians led 27-26 at the half and 38-37 after three. Pembroke held numerous leads of four points but never jolted further ahead as Marblehead had an answer for every run. Dwyer and Brady Spencer (20 points, 14 rebounds) proved to be a dynamic duo for the Titans, but Marblehead limited the supporting cast tremendously to help pull out the win.
“We had a prelim game last year against Newburyport that was really, really tough. They got after us and guys remembered that,” said Giardi. “That was big for us. Like I said, I think our scout guys just did a great job really preparing us; those are the younger guys, a lot of swing players and JV guys that we really asked to do a lot.”
Marblehead now awaits the winner of Friday’s matchup between No. 39 Nauset and No. 7 Pope Francis in a Round of 16 bout.
Marblehead 60, Pembroke 55
at Marblehead High School
Marblehead (14-4): Ryan Commoss 8-0-16, Miles O’Neill 2-3-7, Nick Lemmond 4-1-12, Isaiah Makor 3-2-8, Tyrone Countrymon 4-4-13, Scotty Campbell 2-0-4. Totals: 23-10-60
Pembroke (12-9): Devanti Perry 5-0-10, Billy Chahed 1-0-2, Thomas Halloran 1-0-2, Brady Spencer 7-4-20, Joe Dwyer 7-4-22. Totals: 21-8-55.
Halftime: 27-26, Marblehead
3-Pointers: M — Lemmond 3, Countrymon; P — Dwyer 4, Spencer 2.
