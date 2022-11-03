PEABODY — There wasn’t much separating the No. 16 seed Peabody and No. 17 Concord-Carlisle volleyball teams in the opening round of the Division 1 state playoffs Thursday night as the visiting Patriots pulled off a five-set win, 3-2.
Peabody won the first set (25-17), dropped the next (25-24) and came back to capture the third (26-24). But the last two were won by Concord-Carlisle, 25-22 and 15-6, to advance to the second round to meet either top seeded Newton North or Lowell.
“It normally doesn’t happen to us, but I think we ran out of steam in that last game,” said Peabody head coach Lisa Keene, who retired from teaching earlier this week but has no plans to step aside from coaching.
“We scouted them and knew they’d be tough because of the way they play good teams in their (Dual County) League. We struggled against their middle.”
The one thing Peabody lacked this season was height, but they had made up for it by diving for balls and being scrappy.
Senior middle hitter Anna Sweeney of the Patriots gave them trouble all night with big kills.
The only lead the home team had in that final set was at 2-1. A couple of key kills by Sweeney and excellent serving by C-C captain Lauryn Freiss gave their squad the next 11 points before Tanner captain Lauryn Mendonca got a point for her club.
Senior outside hitter Bo Bettencourt said it was no surprise that Concord-Carlisle gave the Tanners a battle all the way.
“It was a close game and they played well,” Bettencourt said. “It’s so tough to get out of a hole in the short fifth set. We had some bad breaks and came up short, but it was a great season (17-4).
Winning coach James Crandall believes his team couldn’t have done it without first-year setter Isabel Jaffe, who switched positions to help her squad.
“She only switched to setter this year because we didn’t have one ... and picked it up very quickly,” he said.
In the opening set, Isabel Bettencourt had four kills for Peabody while her youngest sister Lizzy added three as the home team got out to a 7-3 lead after never trailed thereafter. Michaela Alperen had four service points to increase the lead and Bo Bettencourt closed it out with the last four, including an ace.
The second set was tied six times, the last at 13-13 before C-C began to pull away. It was more of the same in the next set (tied 9 times), but Peabody battled from behind in this instance to take a 2-1 lead.
“We had to work hard to win that one, but we never count ourselves out,” said Keene. “We had some momentum going, but then lost a very close one in the next set.
“It’s disappointing, but these girls had a wonderful season. This is the most talented group I’ve ever had overall at all positions on the court. It’s not just the starters but our bench, too, that came up big to help out.”
Setter Abby Bettencourt was all over the court setting up her sisters, Mendonca, and Kayla Landry for kills. She finished with 26 assists and 14 kills while Isabel Bettencourt had a dozen kills and 11 service points. Lizzy Bettencourt had 13 kills while Mendonca had 11 service points and two blocks.
“Defensively Allie Flewelling and Alperen were outstanding. Landry and Gabbie Martinez both had solid games at the net. Maya Houvardas came in under pressure and scored some key service points,” said Keene.
