Connaughton back with Bucks in Orlando bubble after bout with COVID-19

Just days before the Milwaukee Bucks were scheduled to head down to Orlando for the NBA's bubble restart, guard Pat Connaughton received some unsettling news.
The former St. John's Prep star had tested positive for COVID-19.
At the time, Connaughton was experiencing no symptoms. But the simple fact of knowing that they could come on at any time left him feeling understandly anxious.
"When I first got it it kind of hit me a little bit from a mental standpoint," said Connaughton. "Anything that felt remotely off, I started to feel it a little bit more, and you start to think about it more and wonder how bad it's going to get."
Luckily for Connaughton, the virus never escalated to anything serious. He had a mild fever and loss of taste that "lingered for about five or six days", and experienced a bout of fatigue and muscle aches to the point where he didn't want to get out of bed for a full day. But overall he said it wasn't the sickest he'd been, and he soon had all his energy back and was ready to join his team for a championship push.
Connaughton arrived in Florida last Saturday and was forced to immediately quarantine in his room for 36 hours due to league protocol. After three more negative tests, he was ready to get to work.
"I've gone through some good workouts and we had practice (Thursday) and I felt great," Connaughton said Friday afternoon prior to his team's restart win over the Celtics.
"I was a little worried after 20 days of not doing anything, but one of our strength coaches said I'd be shocked at how my body would react because I did so much prior to the positive test in terms of muscle memory, and I should be able to get back pretty quickly. I didn't feel winded at all at practice and it seems like my strength and stamina is coming back quicker than initially expected."
Equality
Connaughton wasn't in uniform for the Bucks' opener — a 119-112 win over the Cs — and he's not exactly sure when he'll be given the OK to join the active roster. He also sat out for Milwaukee's clash with Houston on Sunday, with the team citing "conditioning" as the main reason.
The setup in the NBA's bubble has impressed him. Zero players or coaches have tested positive since the 22 teams entered the facility, and Connaughton is just happy they are able to finish the season in a safe and welcoming environment.
"I have to give it up to (league commissioner) Adam Silver and the NBA in general," he said. "Until you're here you don't fully understand the logistics that go into it all."
Another aspect unique to the NBA's return are the messages players are allowed to display on the back of their jerseys. From 'Black Lives Matter' to 'Education Reform' or a simple word such as 'Peace', each player has the freedom to use their uniform as an extended platform for the issues going on in the world today.
Connaughton has chosen the word 'Equality' to lie above his No. 24.
"I've been involved with basketball my entire life and ever since I was growing up the best basketball I played was in areas that were stereotyped as not great areas," he said. "I was always welcomed in, even when I was the only white guy in the gym. It was just basketball and there was no thoughts of race or color. You treat someone on the court the exact same way as anybody else. I'm technically a minority in this league and I've never felt that way.
"As a kid you play with whoever is around, and as adults it's simple when you think of equality. But it's a powerful word, and it's something that I wanted to get through to people."
Chasing a Championship
Prior to the NBA's suspension in March due to the ongoing pandemic, Connaughton continued to thrive in a reserve guard role for head coach Mike Budenholzer. The five-year veteran appeared in 61 of his team's 65 games, contributing 5.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists on an efficient 45 percent shooting from the field. He scored season highs of 17 and 18 points, respectively, and grabbed at least 10 rebounds on three separate occasions.
Most importantly, Connaughton was a consistently reliable defender and could often swing momentum in his team's favor with a game altering block, steal or thunderous dunk.
Prior to Friday's game, it had been over four months since Connaughton and the Bucks took the floor. But the 27-year-old says the squad hasn't missed a beat, and is eager and ready to make a run at the franchises first championship victory since 1971.
"As a team we did a really good job of making sure we maintained our bodies and minds and stayed locked in, even though we had to do much of the training on our own," he said. "The chemistry will take a little bit to get back, but from a mental and readiness standpoint of trying to finish what we started, I think we're as ready as we were at the beginning of the year — if not even more ready."
As of Monday morning, Milwaukee sat in first place in the East with a 55-12 record. They'll have six more "regular season" games to supplant their status atop the conference before embarking on their playoff journey.