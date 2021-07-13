Connaughton, Bucks beat Suns to cut NBA Finals deficit to 2-1

With time winding down in the third quarter of Game 3 of the NBA Finals Sunday night, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo whipped a pass to teammate Pat Connaughton on the 3-point wing.
Without hesitation, the former St. John's Prep star launched the triple as Phoenix Suns defender Cam Johnson closed out.
"BANG!", screamed longtime NBA announcer Mike Breen as Connaughton's shot dropped through the net.
The high-arcing bucket not only sent the Bucks' crowd into a frenzy, but it capped off a 16-0 run to close out the quarter, giving the hosts a 22-point lead heading into the final frame. Milwaukee eventually won the game, 120-100, to cut its championship series deficit in half at 2-1.
Connaughton once again had a key role in Milwaukee's triumph, playing a bench-high 30 minutes and finishing with eight points (3-for-5 shooting with two triples), three rebounds and four assists. Antetokounmpo led the charge, however, joining Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal as the only players to score at least 40 points and grab at least 10 rebounds in consecutive Finals game. He finished with 41 points (14-for-23 from the field, 13-for-17 from the line), 13 rebounds and six assists in 38 minutes.
Connaughton and the Bucks will look to even the series with Phoenix at two games games apiece when they host the Suns again on Wednesday (9 p.m.).
— Nick Giannino
